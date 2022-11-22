“Kawhi Leonard, Future Boyfriend?”: $10M Worth January Jones Once Publicly Expressed Her Crush on the Committed Clippers Star

A relationship with an NBA superstar is something highly coveted. There are plenty who would kill to have a hooper for a boyfriend.

The lifestyle, glitz, and glamour of the NBA world are pretty amazing. Especially if the player you happen to be with is a top athlete.

However, in the case of January Jones, maybe some prior research was required. Especially considering she tried hollering at an already-taken Kawhi Leonard.

Hollywood star January Jones tried to shoot her shot with Kawhi Leonard

It isn’t that out of the blue to see NBA superstars and Hollywood stars get together. Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, Carmelo and La La Anthony, and Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor are but a few examples.

However, there are times when advances have been made from unlikely places. Take, for example, former Made Men and X-Men actress January Jones, who tried to shoot her shot with none other than the Klaw, Kawhi Leonard.

Actress January Jones Is Shooting Her Shot With Kawhi Leonard https://t.co/sQVsf0Jx2W pic.twitter.com/nbEZzv9agO — Fadeaway World (@FadeawayWorld) August 11, 2020

Back in 2020, Jones posted some stories, sharing her admiration for Kawhi. Including one where she outright asks her fans if Leonard should be her “future boyfriend”.

Thankfully, it would seem that this courtship ended with just a few Instagram stories. After all, the two-time champion is already in a long-term relationship.

Leonard is in a committed relationship with Kishele Shipley, with whom he has two kids

January Jones might be thirsting for the Klaw, but Kawhi has been unavailable since 2014. Leonard has been in a long-term relationship with Kishele Shipley who he reportedly met at San Diego State. The two have been together for eight years now and have two lovely children.

The two are yet to tie the knot. But given how long they have been together, it is safe to say that they don’t need a wedding to show their devotion to each other.

