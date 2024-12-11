mobile app bar

Kawhi Leonard Snuck into Clippers Practice Despite His Injury, Says Jordan Miller

Prateek Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1, left) and Kawhi Leonard (right) watch the game against the Utah Jazz from the bench during the fourth quarter at Intuit Dome.

Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1, left) and Kawhi Leonard (right) watch the game against the Utah Jazz from the bench during the fourth quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

More than 1/4th of the season has gone by and Kawhi Leonard hasn’t made his season debut yet. So the two-time NBA Champion now seems to be in a hurry to get back on the floor for his team. According to Clippers’ Jordan Miller, the forward recently snuck into the LA Clippers’ practice despite his issues with injury.

During a conversation with the media, Miller was asked how it feels to have Kawhi back on the floor. The 24-year-old heaped praise on Kawhi’s leadership qualities and lauded the energy that he brings to the team.

Miller said, “He [Leonard] kinda snuck his way into [practice]…[it’s] very Kawhi-like. But glad to have basically another leader on the court. He’s been a leader off the court, obviously, but for him to be in the drills and participate with us, it’s a different feeling.”

Miller also detailed the moment he saw the six-time All-Star pop up in practice.

“Yeah, we were doing our shooting drills at the beginning of practice…Actually, we go back and forth when I’m passing it to Kawhi. [I was like], ‘Oh snap. It’s Kawhi.’ It just gave us energy, at this point where we’re at. We can take all the energy we need,” Miller added.

Sneaking into the practice shows that Kawhi is ready to get his season started.

As per Dave McMenamin, the 33-year-old “could return to game action within the next two weeks, barring any setbacks.” The two-time Finals MVP has been nursing himself back to health following a knee injury. Now, it’s only a matter of days before fans get to see him on the floor.

The Clippers were in major trouble before the season started as their star player was reeling with an injury and they had just lost Paul George to the Sixers. Despite the setback, they have been able to hold a decent position in the league after 25 games. The Clippers are currently the sixth-ranked team in the West with a 14-11 record.

With Kawhi slowly getting back in rhythm and closing in on his return, the franchise can expect much better results in the upcoming weeks.

Post Edited By:Satagni Sikder

About the author

Prateek Singh

Prateek Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Prateek is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush. He has over 900 published articles under his name. Prateek merged his passion for writing and his love for the sport of basketball to make a career out of it. Other than basketball, he is also an ardent follower of the UFC and soccer. Apart from the world of sports, he has followed hip-hop religiously and often writes about the origins, evolution, and the biggest stars of the music genre.

Share this article

Don’t miss these