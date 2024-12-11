Kawhi Leonard Snuck into Clippers Practice Despite His Injury, Says Jordan Miller

Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1, left) and Kawhi Leonard (right) watch the game against the Utah Jazz from the bench during the fourth quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

More than 1/4th of the season has gone by and Kawhi Leonard hasn’t made his season debut yet. So the two-time NBA Champion now seems to be in a hurry to get back on the floor for his team. According to Clippers’ Jordan Miller, the forward recently snuck into the LA Clippers’ practice despite his issues with injury.

Advertisement

During a conversation with the media, Miller was asked how it feels to have Kawhi back on the floor. The 24-year-old heaped praise on Kawhi’s leadership qualities and lauded the energy that he brings to the team.

Miller said, “He [Leonard] kinda snuck his way into [practice]…[it’s] very Kawhi-like. But glad to have basically another leader on the court. He’s been a leader off the court, obviously, but for him to be in the drills and participate with us, it’s a different feeling.”

Miller also detailed the moment he saw the six-time All-Star pop up in practice.

“Yeah, we were doing our shooting drills at the beginning of practice…Actually, we go back and forth when I’m passing it to Kawhi. [I was like], ‘Oh snap. It’s Kawhi.’ It just gave us energy, at this point where we’re at. We can take all the energy we need,” Miller added.

Sneaking into the practice shows that Kawhi is ready to get his season started.

Jordan Miller said Kawhi Leonard snuck into Clippers practice today. Miller: “Just the energy he brings being on the court. He kinda snuck his way in, too. Very Kawhi-like… We were doing a shooting drill beginning of practice. The next thing you know I’m passing it to Kawhi.” pic.twitter.com/PHHn3ZO9do — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) December 10, 2024

As per Dave McMenamin, the 33-year-old “could return to game action within the next two weeks, barring any setbacks.” The two-time Finals MVP has been nursing himself back to health following a knee injury. Now, it’s only a matter of days before fans get to see him on the floor.

The Clippers were in major trouble before the season started as their star player was reeling with an injury and they had just lost Paul George to the Sixers. Despite the setback, they have been able to hold a decent position in the league after 25 games. The Clippers are currently the sixth-ranked team in the West with a 14-11 record.

With Kawhi slowly getting back in rhythm and closing in on his return, the franchise can expect much better results in the upcoming weeks.