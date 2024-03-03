Kawhi Leonard Stats vs Timberwolves: How Does the Clippers Star Fare Against Anthony Edwards and Co.

Throughout his efficient career, Kawhi Leonard has torched many opponents through his lethal scoring skills. As the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Timberwolves, the Wolves will deal with the two-way maestro. What do Kawhi Leonard’s career stats look like against the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Advertisement

In 30 games against the Timberwolves, Kawhi Leonard has tallied 20.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.7 steals per game on 47.8% shooting. He played with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, and the Los Angeles Clippers against the Wolves. With the Spurs, he played 19 games out of 30, tallying 16.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. As a Spurs member, he shot 50.5% from the floor against the Timberwolves.

With the Raptors, he played in just two games against the Timberwolves, putting up 27.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. As a Raptors player, he shot 62.1% from the floor against the Timberwolves. With his current team, the Clippers, he squared off against the Wolves in nine games, in which he has tallied 26.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 0.88 steals per game.

Advertisement

As a Clippers player, he has shot 46.1% from the floor against the Timberwolves. In terms of career-high against Wolves, it was with the Clippers that he attained the 42 points mark during the early 2019-2020 season.

His Clippers-high in terms of rebounds is 11, a feat that he has achieved twice against the Wolves with the LA team. His all-time Clippers assists-high is 8. Meanwhile, his Spurs scoring high was 34 points, which he achieved twice. His Spurs-rebounding high like the Clippers’ high is also 11, something that he once again did twice. In terms of assists, he dished 5 assists in a game thrice with the squad.

With the Raptors, he had a scoring-high of 35 points and an assists-high of 2 in the same game. As a Raptors member, he lodged 6 rebounds as a career-high against the Minneapolis-based franchise.

Kawhi Leonard has a winning record against the Timberwolves

Against the Timberwolves, the Claw has won an impressive 22 games out of the 30. As a member of the Spurs, he beat the team a remarkable 15 out of 19 times. Meanwhile, with the Raptors, he won both games. With the Clippers, he has won 5 out of 9 times, implying Timberwolves’ growth in recent years. To bring up the point about the Wolves’ tremendous surge, Leonard and the Clippers have lost both their games against them during the 2023-24 season.

Therefore, the 2019 Finals MVP will look to bring more parity to the season series. Looking at the playoff picture, the Timberwolves are the #1 seed while the Clippers are the #4 seed. If these standings stay true, they are likely to clash in the second round of the playoffs. If it happens then it will mark the first time that Kawhi Leonard will go up against the Timberwolves in the postseason.

Advertisement

However, the Timberwolves, the Thunder, and the Nuggets are within 0.5 games of each other. With such intense shuffling, the top standings can change by the end of the season. Despite that, a Timberwolves-Clippers Playoffs clash is very much on the cards.