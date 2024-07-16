mobile app bar

Kawhi Leonard’s Withdrawal USAB’s Decision, Claims Clippers President

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Los Angeles Clippers foward Kawhi Leonard

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) walks back up the court during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Kawhi Leonard was one of the 12 stars shortlisted to play for the US Men’s Basketball Team in the upcoming Paris Olympics. However, the Los Angeles Clippers star withdrew his participation after two team practices. Speculations prompted about what led to Leonard’s departure from the team. Some believed that the Clippers had a hand in his exit. However, Lawrence Frank has come forward to clear the air.

In a press conference, the Los Angeles Clippers‘ President of Basketball Operations revealed they played no part in Leonard’s exit from Team USA. Per Frank, the franchise wanted the superstar forward to play in Paris and is disappointed about his withdrawal. He said, 

“It was USAB’s call and I was, quite frankly, very disappointed with the decision. Kawhi wanted to play, we wanted him to play. I was there for the first two practices and he looked very good.I wasn’t for the third practice where, ultimately, that was the point where they decided to go in a different direction…I really wish that they’d given Kawhi more time.”

 

Frank added that Leonard had worked tirelessly to ensure he was fit enough to make the team and fly to Paris to represent the nation. However, Team USA’s leadership group decided to cut him from the roster, much to his and the Clippers’ disappointment.

When news broke about Leonard’s withdrawal, The Athletic’s Sham Charania reported that Team USA had concerns about the forward’s knee issues and claimed the Clippers also had a hand in his exit from the team. He wrote,

“The Clippers and the NBA were also concerned Leonard could do further damage to his knee this summer and put his status for the start of the regular season in jeopardy, when the Clippers open their $2 billion Intuit Dome Arena.”

However, Frank’s admission suggests they weren’t too concerned about the veteran’s knee injury, which forced him to miss the team’s final eight regular season games and four of their six playoff games. While he’s upset about Leonard withdrawing from Team USA, the silver lining is that the forward can rest and recover before training camp commences.

Leonard is under increased pressure to perform next season. Paul George’s exit from the Clippers has placed the responsibility of carrying their campaign on his shoulders. If the two-time Finals MVP is sidelined for an extended period, the franchise’s debut season in their new home would likely be a massive disappointment.

Post Edited By:Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar

About the author

Abhishek Dhariwal

Abhishek Dhariwal

x-iconlinkedin-icon

A fan of the sport since the late 2000s, Abhishek has been covering the game of basketball for the past five years now. Having done his masters in Journalism and Mass Communication, Abhishek prides himself in being referred to as a sports journalist at The SportsRush. A fan of the San Antonio Spurs since the Tim Duncan era, Abhishek has an extensive knowledge of the sport and has covered more than 1500 articles. Having a firsthand experience of the sport, Abhishek has represented his city and state at a district and national level. And it is the same level of expertise he aims to bring while covering extensive topics both on and off the court of your favorite basketball stars.

Read more from Abhishek Dhariwal

Share this article

Don’t miss these