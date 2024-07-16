Kawhi Leonard’s Withdrawal USAB’s Decision, Claims Clippers President

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) walks back up the court during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Kawhi Leonard was one of the 12 stars shortlisted to play for the US Men’s Basketball Team in the upcoming Paris Olympics. However, the Los Angeles Clippers star withdrew his participation after two team practices. Speculations prompted about what led to Leonard’s departure from the team. Some believed that the Clippers had a hand in his exit. However, Lawrence Frank has come forward to clear the air.

Advertisement

In a press conference, the Los Angeles Clippers‘ President of Basketball Operations revealed they played no part in Leonard’s exit from Team USA. Per Frank, the franchise wanted the superstar forward to play in Paris and is disappointed about his withdrawal. He said,

“It was USAB’s call and I was, quite frankly, very disappointed with the decision. Kawhi wanted to play, we wanted him to play. I was there for the first two practices and he looked very good.I wasn’t for the third practice where, ultimately, that was the point where they decided to go in a different direction…I really wish that they’d given Kawhi more time.”

Lawrence Frank responding to @NotoriousOHM on Kawhi Leonard knee and USA Basketball decision pic.twitter.com/WnAZCbnTtj — Law Murray (@LawMurrayTheNU) July 15, 2024

Frank added that Leonard had worked tirelessly to ensure he was fit enough to make the team and fly to Paris to represent the nation. However, Team USA’s leadership group decided to cut him from the roster, much to his and the Clippers’ disappointment.

When news broke about Leonard’s withdrawal, The Athletic’s Sham Charania reported that Team USA had concerns about the forward’s knee issues and claimed the Clippers also had a hand in his exit from the team. He wrote,

“The Clippers and the NBA were also concerned Leonard could do further damage to his knee this summer and put his status for the start of the regular season in jeopardy, when the Clippers open their $2 billion Intuit Dome Arena.”

However, Frank’s admission suggests they weren’t too concerned about the veteran’s knee injury, which forced him to miss the team’s final eight regular season games and four of their six playoff games. While he’s upset about Leonard withdrawing from Team USA, the silver lining is that the forward can rest and recover before training camp commences.

Leonard is under increased pressure to perform next season. Paul George’s exit from the Clippers has placed the responsibility of carrying their campaign on his shoulders. If the two-time Finals MVP is sidelined for an extended period, the franchise’s debut season in their new home would likely be a massive disappointment.