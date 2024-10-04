mobile app bar

“Keep Your Head Up Kid!”: Sheryl Swoopes Prays for Nika Muhl’s Recovery Following Freak Injury

Shubham Singh
Published

Nika Muhl and Sheryl Swoopes

Nika Muhl and Sheryl Swoopes (CREDITS: USA Today)

Nika Muhl was looking forward to playing a key role for Turkish team Besiktas in the EuroLeague after spending most of her rookie season on the Seattle Storm’s bench. However, things took a horrific turn as she suffered a gruesome left knee injury on her debut in the Euro Super Cup Final between Fenerbahçe and Besiktas.

Players past and present sent their best wishes to the Storm star, including Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes, who prompted the young guard to stay motivated and resilient amid the horrible ordeal. She sent her a heartfelt message on X that read,

@MuhlNika sending you positive thoughts and energy.  Keep your head up kid!

The incident occurred with around three minutes left in the third quarter when Fenerbahçe led 51-46. Muhl was having a spectacular debut and had notched 11 points, nine assists, three rebounds, and two steals by that point.

She jumped to grab a rebound but landed awkwardly and twisted her left foot. She went down before she could dribble the ball and was writhing in pain while holding her left knee. Since the arena was empty, Muhl could be heard screaming,

Oh my God, don’t touch it!

The medical staff rushed to assist the guard, who continued to scream in agony. She eventually had to be stretchered off the floor. However, she did return to the bench for the game’s final few moments, and players on both teams rushed to give her hugs and words of encouragement. 

After the game, Besiktas confirmed that Muhl had suffered an ACL tear and won’t play again until next year. Her former teammate and close friend Paige Bueckers knows all too well how difficult it is to deal with a ligament injury and promised to come to her aid in her time of need.

Paige Bueckers confident Nika Muhl will bounce back from ACL tear

After the UConn Huskies’ practice on Thursday, Bueckers was asked whether she had reached out to her former teammate since her injury. She said,

I talked to Nika before the practice before she got the news. Just talking or being there for her and I know, she’s got a great support system here. I know the journey ahead of her is gonna be not easy, but if there’s anything about Nika, I know she’ll crush it.”

Bueckers is well aware of how arduous the rehabilitation process is. She suffered a meniscus tear in 2021 and an ACL tear in 2022 and had to spend extended periods sidelined. Muhl was by her side when she suffered the injuries and the Huskies star will now return the favor when her former teammate returns to the US.

