Kendrick Perkins Downplays The Physicality Caitlin Clark Endures In The WNBA

The debate over whether the rest of the WNBA is too physical with Caitlin Clark has continued to rage on for a very long time, with there being no apparent end in sight. Amidst this, NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins decided to drop his latest sizzling hot take. Speaking on what the Indiana Fever on Come And Talk 2 Me, Perkins decided to downplay the physicality, alleging that the WNBA has been doing this for years.

Pekins started off his point by saying that women’s basketball is already competitive and that this is what they were missing. He then said that this rivalry element to their game is something he is here for completely.

“This is what the game been missing! Women’s basketball is already competitive as hell! Like everybody keep talking about they picking on Caitlin Clark. No they not, they need doing this! They’ve been doing this like they get down and dirty. They throwing elbows, and flagrant fouls, like they competing!… I actually love it!”

Big Perk then spoke on how his wife loves watching Angel Reese, and how her attitude towards Caitlin Clark has only endeared her more to both of them.

“You got Angel Reese, who is my wife’s favorite WNBA player, who is like, ‘Nah! Before y’all just crown Caitlin Clark, like, I’m here!’… You got Caitlin Clark, who, rightfully so because she deserve it, been given the world… It’s like, she [Angel Reese] gotta withhold that! She got to stand on that. So, everytime they match up, it’s a stand on business moment!”

There is quite a bit of truth to what Kendrick Perkins is saying here. After all, compared to the NBA, where sour moments are few and far between, the WNBA seems a lot more competitive. Due to this, the game does seem to be a bit more physical across the board.

However, it is also true that there did seem to be a distaste for Caitlin Clark, in particular during her first few days in the league. That said, things have slowly but surely calmed down in that regard. So, while she is still facing quite a bit of physicality, it is far closer to the median now.

Additionally, the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry is starting to prove itself to be the real deal. There seems to be a real element of animosity between the two players, with both athletes constantly looking to one-up each other. And as one might expect, this will only be good for the WNBA’s ratings.

Caitlin Clark doesn’t mind the physicality

Since the very first game she played in the WNBA, Clark has refused to speak ill of any opponent, despite seeing an uptick in physicality during her transition from college to the league. She even came out in support of it not too long ago.

“Basketball is competitive, I get it. Sometimes, your emotions get the best of you, happened to me multiple times throughout the course of my career. People are competitive, it is what it is… It’s competitive, it’s not going to be nice all the time.” [per the Indy Star]

From the very get-go, Clark has shown all the intention in the world to take everything on the chin and keep moving. In the end, this is one of the biggest reasons that she has only gotten better with each passing game.

With Angel Reese doing the same thing on her end, this rivalry could take the WNBA to new heights. With two former college stars at the helm, the league is only going to get more interesting as the years roll on.