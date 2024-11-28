Kendrick Perkins on Draymond Green’s Impact: “No One Can Do What He Does Defensively”

Draymond Green has only won one Defensive Player of the Year award in his career, but that does not diminish his contributions on the business end of the court. Green anchors the Warriors’ defense, which currently ranks fourth in the NBA. He’s shown flashes of his old self, and Kendrick Perkins couldn’t stop praising Green’s exceptional defensive abilities.

Perkins knows a thing or two about excellent defense. Throughout his playing career, he earned a championship with the Celtics in 2008. During the 2007-08 season, Boston had the league’s top defense rating (98.1). Green’s impact on defense strikes a chord with Perkins in a way that no other NBA player does. Perkins took to X to share his thoughts. He said,

“Nobody else in the league can do what Draymond does defensively and I say that respectfully.”

Perkins’ post came just after midnight on November 28. At the time, the Warriors were playing a competitive game against the Thunder at Chase Center. Golden State made a spirited attempt but lost by a score of 105-101. Despite Stephen Curry’s absence, they remained in the game to the end.

Green’s defense has significantly impacted the Warriors’ ability to win close games. Despite Golden State’s three-game losing streak, Draymond’s defense has remained steady.

On the season, Draymond averages 0.9 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. His impact on defense does not appear on the scoreboard every game, but it is felt. Opponents shoot 42.4% when Green guards them. Their shooting percentage from the three-point range is 32.7%.

Perkins’ admiration for Green speaks volumes, as the two haven’t always seen eye to eye. The 14-year NBA veteran’s appreciation of Draymond’s defense is a significant turning point in the two’s relationship.

Perkins and Green’s beef

The feud between Perkins and Green dates back to 2022. Following the Warriors’ capturing their fourth title in seven years, Draymond went on a frenzy. He took to The Draymond Green Show to send shots at many figures in sports media, including Perkins.

In his passionate rant, he called Perkins a “clown”, which doesn’t scratch the iceberg of his words.

“Kendrick Perkins, you act like this clown [Skip Bayless] and it is baffling to me because he could never be you,” Green said. “Do you know why he could never be you? Because he has never done it. You go around acting like him. You don’t have to do that buddy, you played. You did it, go talk about it. Or can you not? I hope that you can. With all these hot takes you make, you should be able to. You don’t have to act like that man. You went from being an enforcer to a c–n, how does that happen? At least you acted like an enforcer, I never took you for one.”

Green’s choice of words teetered on the line of what is acceptable to say about another person. Perkins didn’t take kindly to the things said about him and initiated a response shortly after.

“Hey, Draymond, you good?” asked Perkins. “What the f— wrong with you? Didn’t you just win your fourth championship? What the f— you worried about me for?”

Following this incident in 2022, the two didn’t publically reconcile their differences. However, Perkins’ praise for Green is a step in the right direction.