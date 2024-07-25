Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Says the Lakers Should Have Beaten the Nuggets in the Playoffs Last Season

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles against Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) during the third quarter in game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

In the 2024 NBA playoffs, the Nuggets beat the Lakers 4-1 in the first round, ending their season for the second year running. The scoreline flatters Denver, as they needed three fourth-quarter comebacks and two buzzer-beating game-winners to upstage LA. The Nuggets’ resilience was the series’ highlight. But Kentavious Caldwell-Pope believes the Lakers should’ve been able to avenge their 2023 Western Conference Finals loss.

Advertisement

During an appearance on the Draymond Green Show, the veteran guard revealed that the Nuggets were exhausted before their first-round series against the Lakers. They were engrossed in a fierce three-way battle for the #1 seed with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder until their final regular season outing and it took a toll on the team. He said,

“We get to the playoffs, we had no gas, We felt like the Lakers should have beat us. We was down every game, at least 10 to like with a high of 20-something.”

KCP says Denver had no gas in the playoffs and the Lakers should have beaten them "We had no gas. We felt like the Lakers should have beat us. We was down every game" (🎥 @TheVolumeSports / h/t @BASKETBALLonX ) pic.twitter.com/Fu8QOlBuQ6 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 24, 2024

Draymond Green concurred the Lakers should have closed the deal against the out-of-sorts Nuggets. While they couldn’t avenge their loss, they softened them up for the Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards and Co. did not pass up the opportunity to end the defending champions’ reign in the second round and beat them 4-3 to advance to the Western Conference Finals. The series marked the end of a successful stint in Denver for KCP, who’s heading back to the Eastern Conference next season.

Caldwell-Pope embarking on a new chapter

KCP was a crucial player for the Nuggets over the past two years. He shot 41.5% from beyond the arc and was tasked with lining up against the opponents’ best guard on the defensive end.

The veteran is the ideal 3-and-D player and the Nuggets would’ve loved to extend his stay in Denver. However, the Magic offered him a lucrative three-year, $66 million deal, which they couldn’t match due to cap issues, ending his successful stint with the team.

The two-way guard, who spent five seasons in the East earlier in his career, is now tasked with leading a young roster on the precipice of becoming a contender. While the Magic are thrilled about KCP, the Nuggets are still hunting for his replacement.

The franchise is reportedly eyeing former MVP and nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook to take KCP’s place in the starting lineup. The Nuggets will have to readjust their starting lineup, as the former Clippers guard is neither efficient from beyond the arc, nor defensively proficient like KCP.

Denver would’ve preferred to retain the two-time champion. However, his $22 million-a-year deal highlights how highly he’s rated in league circles. The Nuggets will undoubtedly miss his ability to shoot, stretch the floor, and lockdown the opponents’ best guard.