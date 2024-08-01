Kevin Durant Explains What Happened After Calling South Sudan ‘Not Tough’

Team USA secured a quarterfinal spot in the Paris Olympics with a comfortable 17-point win over South Sudan. Many expected a close affair akin to the thriller they played a couple of weeks ago in the pre-Olympic exhibitions. However, Team USA dominated the hardwood and even talked smack while doing it. Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Kevin Durant told the South Sudanese contingent midgame in no uncertain terms that they aren’t good enough.

The veteran forward got into an argument with South Sudan’s head coach Royal Ivey and told him that his team wasn’t as tough as they were perceived to be, “Y’all n**gas ain’t tough.”

KD indicated that their previous one-point loss against Team USA wasn’t an accurate indicator of the skill difference between the two teams. Durant’s outburst instantly went viral on social media.

Kevin Durant to South Sudan head coach and good friend Royal Ivey while at the free throw line

(via phoenixsunhoop/IG)pic.twitter.com/o7ay1zDgz1

— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 1, 2024

After the game, the Suns superstar clarified on X that he made the remark jokingly and had already buried the hatchet with Ivey. A South Sudanese fan told Durant on X that he didn’t like the way he treated the players of the African country.

In response, KD clarified,

“It’s just banter. We hugged it out after the game.”

Durant and the South Sudan head coach have known each other since 2010. They spent two seasons as teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder roster and are pretty close. In a press conference last week, the veteran forward spoke about his relationship with Ivey and claimed that he was rooting for him and his team to do well at the Paris Olympics. He said,

“Royal’s a brother to me, somebody who has impacted my life in different ways even outside of the game of basketball… Secretly, I am rooting for them a little bit, except when they play us.”

While he’s hoping that South Sudan embarks on a deep run in Paris, Durant brought his A-game against them. The forward came off the bench and scored 14 points, dished three assists, and stole the ball thrice in an impactful display.

He shot 2-of-2 from beyond the arc, and went 8-of-9 from the free-throw line, showcasing the same efficient shooting he did against Serbia. Durant’s excellent form has alleviated any concerns about his fitness and is a scary sight for Team USA’s upcoming opponents.

The three-time gold medalist is gunning for his fourth gold, which would see him break the tie with Carmelo Anthony and become the most decorated men’s basketball player in Olympic basketball history.

Team USA need only three more wins to complete their quest.