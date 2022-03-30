“Kevin Durant is the greatest scorer of this generation because he has one more 40-point game than LeBron James has 50-point ones!”: Nick Wright gives his two cents as KD drops 41 to lead the Nets past the Pistons

FS1’s Nick Wright takes a dig at Kevin Durant being called the greatest scorer ever, calls LeBron James a better scorer than the Slim Reaper

The Brooklyn Nets hosted the Detroit Pistons tonight, in a must-win contest for them. Sitting on the 8th seed, the Nets were just half a seed ahead of the Charlotte Hornets before the game, and a loss could have given the Hornets a chance to claim the spot. However, Kevin Durant and co did not let that happen.

After initially falling down by over a dozen points, Kevin Durant rallied his troops. He finished the game with 41 points and 11 rebounds. This was the 3rd 40-point performance by KD this season. Kyrie Irving had 24 points, and all the Nets’ starters ended the game scoring double-digit points. After the game, Nick Wright went on Twitter to talk about KD’s performance, bringing up LeBron James as well.

Nick Wright calls LeBron James a better scorer than Kevin Durant

When one hears the name Kevin Durant, the first thing they think of is a 6’11 lanky guy, who can shoot over anyone and score from anywhere on the floor. His agility and ability, despite his size, is what makes KD a dangerous man. It’s next to impossible to shut down Kevin Durant when he’s in his groove.

However, Nick Wright does not feel that is justification enough to call KD a better scorer than LeBron James. His argument? LBJ has only one fewer 50-point games than KD has 40-point games this season.

Shoutout to KD, the greatest scorer of his generation and I’m told possibly any generation, who now has 1 more 40 point games this season than LeBron has 50 point games this season. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ — nick wright (@getnickwright) March 30, 2022

Well, someone needs to give Wright a fact check. Durant also has 2 50-point performances this season. He also has more 40-point games this season than LBJ has. Before his MCL sprain, Durant was leading the league in scoring and has the Nets on the 2nd best record in the East.

Well, I guess people nowadays tweet whatever they want just for the impressions, without actually checking the facts first.