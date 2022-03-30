Basketball

“Kevin Durant is the greatest scorer of this generation because he has one more 40-point game than LeBron James has 50-point ones!”: Nick Wright gives his two cents as KD drops 41 to lead the Nets past the Pistons

"Kevin Durant is the greatest scorer of this generation because he has one more 40-point game than LeBron James has 50-point ones!": Nick Wright gives his two cents as KD drops 41 to lead the Nets past the Pistons
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"It's part of the strategy for each driver in terms of defending and overtaking": Charles Leclerc insists that DRS should not be removed from F1 in the near future
Next Article
"Paul George OWNS the Utah Jazz!": NBA Twitter goes bonkers as Clippers star leads his team to a massive comeback in his first game back
NBA Latest Post
"Paul George OWNS the Utah Jazz!": NBA Twitter goes bonkers as Clippers star leads his team to a massive comeback in his first game back
“Paul George OWNS the Utah Jazz!”: NBA Twitter goes bonkers as Clippers star leads his team to a massive comeback in his first game back

Paul George makes a comeback for the Clippers just in time before the Playoffs, giving…