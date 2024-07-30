mobile app bar

Kevin Durant Sends Love to a Fan Reminiscing His Days on the Nets

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

Kevin Durant in a Brooklyn Nets uniform, (2021). Credit: © SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kevin Durant’s time with the Brooklyn Nets can often go a bit underappreciated. Fortunately, some still remember the good times, with one even choosing to reminisce about it on X recently. Luckily for them, the now-Phoenix Suns star not only noticed it but had a little positive remark of his own.

Most of Durant’s interactions on social media seem to be fueled by sarcasm, sometimes even a bit of passive aggression. However, his most recent case was thankfully a different story altogether.

Initially, a fan, presumably a supporter of the Nets, put out a post admitting that they missed KD‘s time in Brooklyn. They said,

“I miss [Kevin Durant] on the Nets. Even when the injuries & nonsense hit, he kept hooping and tweeting. Kept the fans entertained to the max. We’ll never have that again.”

Given just how much criticism he is used to receiving on social media, the positive remark likely surprised the player a little. So, his response was always going to be a positive one. He said,

“Love you. Glad u kept it one thousand”

It may be simple, but that is a rare response of gratitude from the 2x FMVP. Unfortunately for him, he likely doesn’t come across too many positive comments about his time with the Nets, due to the success that was expected from the squad.

At the end of the day, the team had three superstars, Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden on the roster. When the team was first brought together, many believed that they would, at least, make the NBA Finals.

However, the team failed to even make it to the Eastern Conference Finals, which caused quite a bit of disappointment.

In the end, despite all the firepower the Brooklyn Nets packed was overshadowed by the ghost of injuries. And today, fans of the Brooklyn Nets’ super team era are few and far between.

