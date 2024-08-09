Kevin Durant’s Mother Wanda Shines A Light On His Mentality Regarding His NBA Vs Olympic Accomplishments

Kevin Durant has been a familiar face in the Olympics, representing Team USA every time the opportunity presents itself. And this time, KD’s mother, Wanda, traveled to Paris to visit the city and cheer on her son competing on the biggest international stage of them all. Talking to a reporter right in front of the Eiffel Tower, Wanda reveals her son’s mentality towards the Olympics as opposed to the NBA.

The NBA is by far the most competitive basketball league there is. Having the biggest fan following around the world, the pressure to succeed in the league is always at the highest level. And Durant is no stranger to the pressure and criticism that comes along with being a top player in the league.

But when it came to competing in the NBA as opposed to competing in the Olympics, this is what his mother had to say.

“He is proud that he has been able to harness the basketball and the knowledge and the expertise of basketball. So, the NBA championships, and let’s not forget the MVP of the Finals.”

Wanda broke down the accolades he has accomplished in the NBA and the medals he has won in the Olympics. She also mentioned the future legends he has shared the court with.

“Playing with phenomenal players, being an Olympic gold medalist three times over and we know four times. It’s just a part of basketball…For him, it’s like a combination of all my hard work…And this is what it comes from it and this is a part of it… So, he doesn’t look at the individual accolades. He just looks at it in the totality.”

According to Durant’s mother, the Suns‘ forward looks at all of his accolades from the same perspective. And that is what matters more to him. The NBA championships, the regular season, and Finals MVPs, as well as the multiple Olympic gold medals he has won.

Another thing he can add to his list of accomplishments is being the leading scorer for the USA in basketball, now conquering both the NBA and the international stage.

Is KD still pursuing an NBA title?

There aren’t many accomplishments that Durant does not have under his belt. In fact, many former players have credited KD for the love he has for the game, which is quite evident.

So, when asked what drives him to still play at a high level and if he’s pursuing another championship, the Suns All-Star went ahead and broke it down in an interview with Yahoo Sports.

“It’s a lot of things that factor in as to why I wanna play the game of basketball or why I keep playing. And obviously, winning every game I play is important. Playing with good people, playing the right way, that’s important. Being at the top of my game, that’s important.”

He added how there were a few more factors that played a role in his drive to compete and the championship window is not closed as of yet.

Let’s see if KD and the Suns have better luck in the upcoming season in the West.