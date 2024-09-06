Kevin Durant’s Non Defensive Reputation Unfairly Ruined His Chance At All-Defense Confirmed Voter

Kevin Durant is coming off the back of one the best defensive seasons of his career. However, he wasn’t acknowledged for his defensive showcase with an All-Defense team selection. His reputation as a scorer and not a defender ruined his chances, and a close friend and former business partner, Eddie Gonzalez, confirmed this sentiment.

Gonzalez, who was the co-host alongside Durant on the ETC podcast, took to X to reveal some unnerving information surrounding NBA politics with the two-time champion.

I talked to a voter who said “people just don’t view KD like that so he won’t get it.” True story https://t.co/4ARDXxFjdO — Eddie Gonzalez (@bansky) September 4, 2024

The 2023-24 Phoenix Suns weren’t a well-orchestrated roster by any means. There were plenty of holes that included reliable defenders on the perimeter and interior. However, despite being 35 years old, Durant put forth an exemplary display of defensive versatility.

Durant was one of the best at contesting long mid-range shots forcing his opponents to shoot 4.6% worse as the primary defender. The overall team defense was more sound with Durant on the court as opposing teams visited the free throw line 4.7% more when he was benched.

Former Phoenix Suns head coach Frank Vogel was one of the earlier advocates regarding Durant’s defense last season. Vogel said,

“He’s one of the best in the league in iso defense and on-ball defense. He’s really long, he’s physical, he doesn’t get enough credit for that side of the ball. He should get All-Defensive team recognition this year, I’d be very disappointed if he doesn’t.”

I asked Frank Vogel about Kevin Durant’s defense this season “He doesn’t get enough credit for that side of the ball. He should get All-Defensive team recognition this year.” pic.twitter.com/Roabeo8GeY — Will Eudy (@WillCEudy) March 16, 2024

Durant guarded every single position for the Suns this past season, yet only received one All-Defensive Second Team vote. The voter who gave Durant his rightful recognition was Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic, whose market NBA team is the Suns.

Although the media hasn’t given Durant the respect he deserves, that has never prevented him from competing at the level that he’s capable of. The Suns desperately need Durant’s high-level defense to survive in the loaded Western Conference.

Teams such as the Thunder, the Mavericks, and the Timberwolves are all going to pose a challenge for the Suns in their eventual goal of an NBA championship.

Phoenix made some key additions to their roster such as the signing of Tyus Jones who will slot into the starting point guard role. They added much-needed interior depth with Mason Plumlee and drafted the best defensive prospect of the 2024 NBA Draft in Ryan Dunn.

These key moves will alleviate the defensive responsibility on the aging Durant, but will still need his effort on defense to bolster the Suns into a legitimate championship contender for the 2024-25 NBA season.