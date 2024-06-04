Kevin Garnett Picks Between Kyrie Irving and Kobe Bryant Using a Hilarious Automobile Manufacturer Metaphor

Picking a player between Kyrie Irving and Kobe Bryant would likely lead many to choose the Los Angeles Lakers legend over the Dallas Mavericks star. For most, the biggest reason for this would likely be the number of NBA Championships both of them have. However, Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett has a very different line of reasoning for his answer. And it peculiarly entails the quality of automobiles.

Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes recently joined Kevin Garnett on his show KG Certified. During their time there, KG was asked who was the more skilled player out of Bryant and Irving. Garnett apparently needed no time at all to mull, as he immediately said,

“Kob [Kobe Bryant]! You trippin…Man, listen. Kobe turned a Volkswagen body into a Buggati. Real sh*t. He wasn’t nothing extra. He wasn’t no super athlete. Sh*t, that ni**a king of mind, boy.”

Kevin Garnett’s metaphor may be off-beat to, say the least. But the logic behind his words can’t be argued with. After all, while Bryant was blessed with a great physique, he was by no means a freak athlete. Yet, at his peak, he was the undisputed best player in the league.

The Celtics legend also described Bryant as the ‘king of mind’ and rightfully so. To this day, The Black Mamba is hailed as having the mentality and demeanor of a trained assassin. No matter the situation, he was never in any mood to go easy on his opponent.

The 18-time All-Star would always put in the work at the gym and over the years, fans and players have heard unbelievable stories of Bryant’s willingness to go the extra mile. It is no wonder that he was as great as he was.

What made Kobe Bryant stand out from the rest?

Listed at 6’6″, Kobe Bryant certainly had talent in the sport of basketball. However, what truly made him the player he was, were the countless hours of work he’d put in without hesitation. The number of workout stories about him today are mind-boggling, to say the least, with one 3 am workout even boggling the mind of former NBA All-Star, Gilbert Arenas.

Kobe Bryant said, “You always want to outwork your potential. As hard as you believe you can work, you can work harder than that.” Hard Work is Undefeated. Talent can you get you into many rooms, but it’s your work ethic and attitude that keep you there. pic.twitter.com/Vu00VaKqtR — Coach AJ Mental Fitness (@coachajkings) April 14, 2024

Bryant’s work ethic is what many aspire to have to this day. In the end, no matter how many accolades he built up, it was this aspect of him that inspired millions. And so, not only did his work ethic help him stand out from the rest, it is also, without a doubt, his greatest legacy.