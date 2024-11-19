Kevin Garnett Raves About Kevin Durant’s Rapping Ability

Kevin Durant’s play style is arguably the smoothest in NBA history. When he’s in a flow state, it’s impossible not to be impressed and admire the forward’s ability to get buckets. However, that doesn’t only apply to his ability with a basketball in his hands. Earlier this year, the Suns’ superstar joined the long list of hoopers who tried their hand at rapping. Like his jumper, his bars were smooth as a whistle and left Kevin Garnett thoroughly impressed.

Durant was the featured artist on rapper Stalley’s track ‘Scared Money.’ The song didn’t go as viral as it should have for unknown reasons, and it only had 707,000 views on YouTube. But Canadian artist Yujen stumbled on to it, reviewed the track, and was blown away by the veteran forward’s rap skills. He said,

“Kevin Durant, I apologize, I wasn’t familiar with your game. This to me is better than any rap that has come out the NBA recently. Most of the time it sounds like a hooper trying to rap… I’m not even a fan of KD, [but] he just sounds comfortable and you can hear it. Well done, man. Jeez!”

Garnett came across Yujen’s review and agreed with everything he said. The Hall of Famer shared the breakdown on his Instagram stories and complimented Durant.

KG gives KD props for his rapping pic.twitter.com/mQ1JVpaPtD — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) November 19, 2024

Rapping may be a new venture for Durant, but isn’t a new interest. In an interview with Taylor Rooks in 2020, the two-time Finals MVP revealed he’s sitting on several rap songs he recorded and doesn’t intend to release. He said,

“I write rhymes sometimes. I got a little scrapbook full of raps… Yeah [I record them]. It’s fun to get off and get in the studio. That’s a huge hobby… I go to some big studios sometimes, but most of the time I’m just in the house creating stuff and having people come over… [But] nobody’s going to put no records out. We just doing it for fun.”

Given how natural he sounded on ‘Sacred Money,’ Durant should seriously consider recording a rap album. He has already worked as an executive producer on his close friend Drake’s album ‘For All The Dogs – Scary Hours Edition.’ Maybe it’s time for him to drop an album of his own for all the fans.

As the adage goes, ‘All rappers want to be hoopers and all hoopers want to be rappers.’ There haven’t been many hoopers better than Durant, and if he intends to, he can prove there aren’t many hoopers better at rapping than him either.