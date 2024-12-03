“What Big Fella On?”: Kevin Garnett Ridicules Shaquille O’Neal For Suggesting Lil Wayne Upstage Kendrick Lamar During Super Bowl LIX

After triumphing in the court of public opinion in his beef with Drake, Kendrick Lamar is now fighting on a new frontier. The rapper publicly expressed his disappointment that his peers didn’t congratulate him after he was announced as the headline act for the Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans. He blamed rapper Lil Wayne for it in his song ‘wacced out murals,’ claiming his meltdown after being looked over for the gig was the reason for the lack of approbation. Shaquille O’Neal is among those in Wayne’s corner and gave the rapper some radical advice to spoil Kendrick’s performance, which Kevin Garnett disapproved of.

On an episode of the Big Podcast with Shaq, the Hall of Famer tapped into his generational pettiness and concocted a sinister plan for Wayne to get back at the NFL for passing on him for the gig in his hometown. He said,

“Let’s just say the Super Bowl halftime show was from 12 to 1. Should Lil Wayne do a concert in New Orleans at the same time and televise it I would do that… Stream it and then give people a choice.”

Garnett came across the clip on Instagram and was astonished by O’Neal’s suggestion. He shared the clip on his stories and captioned it,

The Celtics icon disapproved of the four-time NBA champion’s idea. However, there are no guarantees that Wayne wouldn’t go through with it. After the NFL announced Kendrick as the headline act and snubbed the rapper, who was keen on performing in his hometown, he spoke about how distraught he was about being looked over. He said in an Instagram live stream,

“That hurt. It hurt a lot. You know what I’m talking about. It hurt a whole lot. I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown. And for automatically mentally putting myself in that position like somebody told me that was my position. So I blame myself for that. But I thought that was nothing better than that spot and that stage and that platform in my city, so it hurt. It hurt a whole lot.”

Wayne had been quiet about the ordeal until Kendrick called him out on ‘wacced out murals.’ He responded on X, writing,

“Man wtf I do?! I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction,not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love.”

Kendrick fanning the flames irked Wayne, who has yet to recover from the snub. Perhaps he’s planning a radical retort. If O’Neal were in his position, he would. He even revealed how he would do it. But is the rapper that petty? It remains to be seen.