Kings Head Coach Expands On Why He Would Also Pick Michael Jordan To Face Off 1 On 1

The topic of a definitive one-on-one basketball player never gets old in basketball debates. Be it a barbershop discussion or a panel with esteemed panelists, everywhere, with a vast majority, people declare Michael Jordan as the greatest one-on-one player. And if steel sharpens steel, playing against the greatest is the only way one can earn a place in these discussions.

The Chicago Bulls legend, with his flawless footwork, mid-range shooting, and elite defense, is widely regarded as the greatest player ever to lace them up. The NBA has been graced by several generational talents, including an active player, Kevin Durant, who can give anyone a run for their money in 1v1.

However, when the Sacramento Kings team was asked, MJ’s name came up far more frequently than others. The Kings were coming out of their practice facility when they were asked, “Which NBA legend would you play one-on-one?”

To put a hilarious spin on the conversation, DeMar DeRozan stood by some of his teammates, forcing them to say his name. But when coach Doug Christie showed up, he made it sound like MJ was going to be his obvious choice. He said, “It’s always Michael Jordan. If it’s not Michael Jordan, I don’t know what you’re doing.”

There were a few names that were mentioned in this short segment. Jake LaRavia said he’d prefer to go against Larry Bird as he’d “bust his a**.” Zach LaVine, Isaiah Crawford, and more chose Jordan. MJ being a heavy favorite didn’t come as a surprise, as he’s been hailed as one of the greatest to ever do it from a 1v1 standpoint.

who would you take on one-on-one? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/aA7pBpiFTx — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 30, 2025

Jordan’s bag is endless. With his unparalleled scoring abilities, physical toughness, ability to thrive in isolation, and an elite defense, he is arguably the best one-on-one player ever. While others have formed their opinions on what they’ve seen and read about MJ, coach Christie has had the experience of playing against the Bulls legend.

In 1996, when the Bulls were on arguably the most impressive run by any NBA team, they faced the Raptors. In that season, the Bulls only lost 10 games, and one of those losses came at the hands of the Raptors. Christie guarded MJ in that game which turned out to be a last-second nail-biter. Although MJ put up 36 points, he couldn’t get his team to the winning side.

After the game, Christie, who had just restricted MJ from winning a game, was looking for an autograph of the great man for his daughter.

Years later, he told The Athletic, “I was thinking, ‘Oh man, we just beat the hell out of each other, I don’t know if I’m going to be able to [ask for the autograph]. I did. He was just so gracious. For me, to be able to compete as hard as we did and be as physical as we are, and then for him to lose and be like, ‘Hey, no problem,’ [and] sign an autograph. It validated [my play] even more.”

Christie earned Jordan’s respect. Because if one thing we know about the six-time NBA Champion, it’s that he enjoyed a good battle against a good opponent.