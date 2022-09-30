“I Am definitely Offended”: Shaquille O’Neal Lied About Hooking Up with Venus Williams, Left Tennis Star Furious

Shaquille O’Neal notoriously lied about sleeping with Tennis star Venus Williams but she publicly denied his claim.

Shaquille O’Neal is a strange man. He is a 7-foot-tall giant equipped with the goofiest personality possible. The superstar likes to break dance before All-Star games and Dj in east European countries.

His larger-than-life personality and humongous size dominate any space. Whether it’s an NBA court or TNT’s studio, Shaq is assertive and commanding.

However, there is always this light-hearted side to O’Neal and he never shies away from showing it. His antics with Charles Barkley on Inside the NBA are proof of it.

But there are times his antics can cross the line. The self-styled comedian angered Tennis star, Venus Williams, with his ‘joke.’

How Shaq and Venus Williams spent their first big paychecks https://t.co/YD1pOFmoKa pic.twitter.com/NB4EY6pfvX — Page Six (@PageSix) August 4, 2018

In 2001, Shaquille O’Neal, while on Los Angeles’ Power 106-FM, claimed to have slept with Venus, Cindy Crawford, and Aaliyah.

Also read: “NBA Made a Big Mistake”: When Charles Barkley Blasted Teams for Blindly Emulating The Warriors

Venus Williams publicly called out Shaquille O’Neal for his lie

Diesel’s joke did not sit too well with Venus. The 7-time Grand Slam winner vehemently denied Shaq’s comments.

Venus: “I categorically and unequivocally deny that I have ever had a sexual relationship with Shaquille O’Neal,” Williams’ statement began. “I don’t even know him. I’ve only met Shaquille once a few years ago, when attending an L.A. Lakers game. If Shaquille made the statement as a joke, it was in very bad taste, and I am definitely offended. I think that he should use better judgment in the future, particularly where one’s reputation is concerned.”

After Williams’ statement, O’Neal released an apology to Venus, Cindy, and Aaliyah.

Shaq: “Those who know me know I’m a comedian. The guys who were with me in the studio knew that I was laughing, but I guess they didn’t take it as a joke, and I apologize. I am sorry, Venus. I am sorry, Cindy Crawford. I am sorry, Aaliyah. Those that know me, my good friends, know I’m a comedian, and if I hurt your feelings, I apologize.” He continued, “If I could do anything to make it better, I would. I apologize. I’m sorry.”

Shaq’s lie was enough to rile up Venus. And though his apology sounds genuine, his original statements were way out of line.

Claiming it was a joke does not sweep everything under the rug. Venus’ response was appropriate and necessary.

Also read: Why is Klay Thompson Not Playing in the NBA Japan Games Against the Washington Wizards?