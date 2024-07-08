Knicks Star Josh Hart’s Wife Shares Hilarious Footage of Husband Scrubbing The House

Josh Hart recently came to the spotlight for unprecedented reasons. Yesterday, the New York Knicks star’s wife, Shannon, shared hilarious footage of her husband scrubbing a part of his house. This paved the way for a hysterical exchange between them, garnering the attention of the NBA community.

Shannon took to her Instagram story to shed light on Hart’s household chores. It initially captured the latter rigorously rubbing his couch with a napkin before breaking down in laughter with his partner. Sharing this clip publicly, his wife pulled his leg with the caption, “My arms about to fall off”.

Shortly after, Hart reshared this footage from his Instagram story, capturing the eyes of his followers. One such fan uploaded a screenshot of this story on X (formerly Twitter), amusing the viewers.

Josh Hart has to bear the fruits of his actions lmaooooooo😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cmoll67lzw — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) July 7, 2024

This situation unfolded after Hart mistakenly poured wine on the couch. The 6ft 6 star immediately started drying the stain using a napkin, while Shannon was left shellshocked because of her husband’s blunder.

Following this, the Knicks star soaked the area using Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater Stain Treaters’ cleaning solvent before scrubbing it. Shortly after, the NBA forward called into action the Dyson Humdinger Handheld Vacuum Cleaner to wash the stain. Luckily, his efforts paid off by the end as Shannon later shared footage of a spotless couch in her story.

This hilarious moment showcased the close bond between Hart and Shannon. After all, the couple laughed about this tense situation, instead of losing composure. At the same time, it highlighted their trust as they stayed out of each other’s way before achieving the desired results. As a result, this instance is bound to become an unforgettable memory for the couple while amusing their followers.