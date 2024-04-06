“Kobe Bryant Fouled Me Out In 8 Minutes!”: Tony Allen’s Nerves Caught Up With Him 19 Years Ago

Players having nightmares about defenders is a common sight but stories of a former player who was known to be an all-time defender having nightmares about an offensive player are far less common. However, that was the impact and effect Kobe Bryant had on Tony Allen, a former player who is popularly regarded as one of the greatest defensive players of all time.

Advertisement

Making an appearance on the ForgottenSeasonsNBA podcast, former Memphis Grizzlies two-guard Tony Allen went on to share numerous stories from his playing days. One of which was getting fouled out by Kobe Bryant in 8 minutes.

“I don’t know if y’all know this but let me give you some quick trivia. You know, Kobe Bryant fouled me out in 8 minutes, 6 fouls in 8 minutes. Man, I was just nervous, man. I was just like, damn. I’m actually running up against this dude. And from that point on, I always look back at that moment and was like, ‘That’ll never happen again.’”

Advertisement

At the time of the story, despite being in one of his very first years in the NBA, Tony Allen, was already starting to garner a reputation for being one of the league’s premier defenders. However, despite only being three years older than the person guarding him on the day in question, Bryant had already been in the NBA for quite some time by that point. And so, the Lakers legend knew exactly what to do, and left him humiliated by the end. After ensuring Allen had fouled out, the Black Mamba went off for 41 points, as seen in the Instagram post above, giving the then-Cetics man a day he would never forget.

That said, it wasn’t just ‘TA’ who was forced to give respect to his opponent. Years later, Bryant would be asked who was the toughest defender he had to face. And the then-retired man gave an enthusiastic answer without a shadow of hesitation. The following is what he said.

“Tony Allen! Easy! He was the only one that wasn’t crying for help… Tony Allen would play straight up, he would be physical. I could score ten straight on him, he’s not blinking. He’s still there, he’s still being physical, he’s not backing down. Tony Allen [is the toughest defender I’ve ever faced] by far.”

Advertisement

Knowing how relentless The Black Mamba was in finding ways to get the best of his opposing player, claiming Tony Allen was the toughest one to go up against may have been the biggest compliment the defensive-first guard may have ever gotten. However, given his prowess on this side of the floor, it is one that he more than deserves.