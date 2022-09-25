“Kobe Bryant likes you a lot! He thinks you’re a dog”: Patrick Beverley felt he ‘finally made it’ after hearing this from The Mamba

Kobe Bryant secretly admired ‘the dog’ in Patrick Beverley, the latter came to know about it when he asked Trevor Ariza.

Like him or not, Patrick Beverley is the type of player you want in your team. And by some ploy of the game of basketball, the team that has the Pat Bevs and PJ Tuckers of the world are the ones that want to win championships.

What someone like Beverley brings to any squad is simply contagious and inspires teammates to be the best version of themselves.

When they see a 6’0 guard give it all every night and be trouble for almost everyone in the opposition, they get inspired even when the best player in their team is having a bad outing.

Also read: “Kobe Bryant, do you sleep man?”: Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar teammate was stunned by 38 y/o’s work ethic

Even Kobe Bryant saw that dog in the former Rockets guard and “liked him a lot” as a player.

Kobe Bryant liked Patrick Beverley “a lot”

Imagine struggling for getting into the league as much as Beverly did, and when you make it, you make The Black Mamba appreciate what you bring to the table each night.

Anyone’s life would be shaken with happiness, like the one they never felt before. It is as close to getting a compliment from Michael Jordan.

Beverley did get it but had to ask Trevor Ariza for it because you know, Kobe and Pat Bev never played together, and obviously the former would not say a word in appreciation of any player of even his own team, let alone to the opposition.

We’re talking mentors turned teammates, favorite kicks, & more. Tap in with @patbev21 🎞 pic.twitter.com/EQF3KwpDPs — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 19, 2022

Also read: LeBron James at 21 was as effective as Kobe Bryant in 2005-06, but his name shockingly did not come up in MVP talks

Let’s see how the 34-year-old does justice to the Lakers legend’s perspective for him when he takes on the court in LA. He will have to be that adhesive, and dog of the team, that the Lakers were in dire need of to push for a championship.