Kobe Bryant Once Humiliated Tunisian Players Before Signing Autographs For Them

Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest players of all time. So, it comes as no surprise that opponents want his autograph, even after a loss.

The Redeem Team documentary is all the rage right now. Fans around the world are tuning into Netflix to see just how the 2008 US Olympic Basketball team ‘redeemed’ the nation.

The team was stacked consisting of some of the greatest players in league history. LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwayne Wade to name a few.

However, the leader of that team was none other than Kobe Bryant. The Black Mamba was so revered, that even opponents couldn’t help but stand in awe of him after a loss.

Kobe Bryant was so amazing that even a Tunisian national team player couldn’t help but ask for an autograph after a loss

The opportunity to meet NBA superstars is certainly once in a lifetime. Let alone play with or against them. Luckily for Tunisia’s Mohamed Hdidane, that opportunity came at the Olympics.

While it may not have been against the infamous 2008 Redeem Team, Hdidane got the chance to face one of his heroes in Kobe Bryant at the 2012 London Olympics.

It was a tough loss for Tunisia, but the small forward was more excited about getting the Black Mamba’s autograph after the match.

Just goes to show how revered a player of Kobe’s caliber is. Enough to make you forget a tragic loss to him at the Olympics.

Kobe Bryant showed no mercy, even when facing his own Laker teammates

The Black Mamba’s legendary Mamba Mentality is well known to both opponents and teammates. You just have to ask Pau Gasol, who received no mercy when the two played each other at the Olympics.

Kobe Bryant did NOT hold back on Lakers teammate Pau Gasol at the 2008 Olympics vs. Spain & wanted to set the tone. LEBRON: “Kobe said, ‘I’m running through Pau’s f****g chest.’ Man, you trippin. That’s your teammate. You ain’t about to do that.” #MambaMentality 🐍 pic.twitter.com/fXbGWdM4YF — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) September 24, 2022

No matter who you are, friend or foe. If you were in Kobe’s way when it comes to winning, he would run through you, literally.

