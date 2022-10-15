Kobe Bryant Once Stared Down Shaquille O’Neal During a Classic NBA Finals Rematch Between Lakers and Celtics

Kobe Bryant hit an incredible and-1 jumpshot on Shaquille O’Neal in a Lakers-Celtics game, leading to an iconic staredown.

Kobe Bryant had finally proven to the world that he did not need to have one of the greatest big-men in NBA history by his side to win a championship. Twice. While Shaquille O’Neal went on to win a title with Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat, Kobe one-upped him merely 4 years later.

“I got one more than Shaq,” said the ‘Black Mamba” during a press conference following his 5th title win. That chip would come at the expense of the Boston Celtics, the Lakers’ storied rival since the Bill Russell-Jerry West days.

Going into the 2010-11 season, they were sporting a new center. None other than Shaq was a Celtic now, signing a 2-year contract for $3 million in August 2010.

Kobe Bryant stares down Shaq during the Lakers first game vs Celtics since Game 7

On January 30th, 2011, the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers had their Finals rematch. During the second quarter of the bout, Kobe would drive baseline and pumpfake, getting the 7’1 center in the air. He would then lunge his body into Shaq, getting the foul call and the bucket to fall.

What happened after this was Kobe stared his old teammate down after the whistle was blown, an image that has become incredibly iconic.

In all fairness, Shaquille O’Neal was in the twilight of his career when he made it to Boston. Kobe Bryant on the other hand, was the reigning Finals MVP. The Lakers would actually go on to lose this game despite Bryant dropping 41 points.

Funnily enough, neither of these two squads would make the NBA Finals in 2011.

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal buried the hatchet after retirement

After nearly 2 decades worth of conflict, Kobe and Shaq would sit down with one another and bury the hatchet once and for all. Since then, Shaq has continued to reiterate that the two fought like any two brothers would.

‘The Big Aristotle’ even admitted on ‘The Full Send’ podcast that he played up their ‘beef’ for the public to market himself better and to keep his name in the news cycle.

