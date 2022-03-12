“Kobe Bryant scored 21 points in the 4th quarter?!”: When the Lakers legend lay waste to the Charlotte Bobcats, on this day, a mere 17 years ago

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant once had an immaculate performance in the 4th quarter against the then Charlotte Bobcats

If we’re being completely frank here, we still can’t believe that it has been about 2 years since the passing of the late, great Kobe Bryant.

The Black Mamba was special far, far before he ever got to the NBA. But of course, most, if not all of his fans remember him for his array of heroics in the league.

5 championships with the Lakers, 2 Finals MVPs, Regular season MVP, or maybe just a random night where he went absolutely ballistic on the poor, opposing team. Anything from his career can be taken to be iconic. And while we do think that the other categories are equally deserving of being in the spotlight here, it is for that last option, that we’re here for today.

Actually, that isn’t quite right either. This isn’t just any random scoring night. It’s one that happened at this exact day, just a mere 17 years ago.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: “Nikola Jokic and Giannis have the two highest PERs in NBA history”: Nuggets and Bucks MVPs trump Wilt Chamberlain having the highest PERs in NBA history in 2021-22

When Kobe Bryant decided to wake up and choose violence against the Charlotte Bobcats

Some of the younger Lakers fans may remember the Kobe and Shaq era when the two led the Lakers to an emphatic three-peat. But, what many may not remember quite as well, is the season right after.

This was the season Los Angeles was without the likes of Shaquille O’Neal, Derrick Fischer, and so many more important pieces because they had all either departed the franchise or just retired from basketball completely.

As fallout, the Lakers only ended up winning a mere 34 games, and hence, missing the playoffs for the first time in 11 years.

It wasn’t all down and dreary, however. After all, the Lakers still had Kobe Bryant, who kept going off, over and over on each and every team that the team faced. And on March 13th of 2005, the Charlotte Bobcats were pitifully on the receiving end of a rampage.

On This Day in 2005, Kobe Bryant went off for 21 4th Quarter Points to lead the Lakers to a win against the Bobcats on the Road pic.twitter.com/swiXfykMWQ — LukasCFC ⭐⭐ (@Lukas_2499) March 12, 2022

The fact that Kobe Bryant made 21 of his 32 points in the 4th quarter alone, including his long jumper to win it, is nothing less than absolutely, and incredibly insane.

And that is exactly why, that ladies and gentlemen, was very Kobe Bryant.

Also Read: “Kobe Bryant comparing the Dream Team to the 2012 Olympic team isn’t smart”: Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley scoffed at the idea of Bryant and company besting them