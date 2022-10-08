Kobe Bryant’s Dedication to the Game Once Magnificently Inspired the Entire 2008 Redeem Team to Hit the Gym

Kobe Bryant’s relentless need to constantly improve his craft is well known. It even inspired the 2008 Olympic team to hit the gym!

The Black Mamba, Kobe Bryant is notoriously remembered for being an absolute freak when it came to training. Heck, the man would wake up as early as 4:00 in the morning to hit the gym.

Even in the off-season, Kobe was always looking to improve his game. So much so, that his legendary determination and dedication were given their own nickname, ‘The Mamba Mentality’.

This mentality was the key to the Laker legend’s success, famously helping him win 5 NBA Championships and numerous individual accolades in his 20-year career. Heck, it even helped him motivate entire teams to hit the gym.

Kobe Bryant had the entire Redeem Team hitting the gym after he chose to train rather than go clubbing

The Redeem Team documentary is finally out on Netflix, and it focuses entirely on the 2008 Olympic basketball team. A team featuring the likes of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwayne Wade.

Another key figure on the team was none other than the late great, Kobe ‘Bean’ Bryant. The heart and soul of the team, Bryant was the quintessential leader of The Redeem Team, leading them both on the court and by example.

In fact, Kobe’s dedication to improving himself made the entire team quit clubbing and join him in the gym. In a clip discussing the Mamba, Carlos Boozer, LeBron, Melo, and D-Wade recalled how they once came back from a night out clubbing only to see Bryant ready to hit the gym at 5:00 in the morning!

Kobe Bryant’s dedication to the game. 😤🐍 pic.twitter.com/yEWnJdquiX — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 7, 2022

There can be no denying that Kobe is the definition of true leadership. Safe to say the 2008 team would have gotten nowhere without him.

Kobe Bryant never let himself relax until the job was done and the win was secured

There can be no denying that Kobe was obsessed with improving himself. However, he was probably more obsessed with winning, not allowing himself to relax, so long as the job wasn’t finished.

“Job’s not finished.” On this day in 2009… Kobe Bryant made it clear his goal was to win it all! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/csxuGwWm1I — NBA History (@NBAHistory) June 8, 2022

A role model for any young baller looking to go pro, Kobe’s legacy as a hard worker and true professional will never be forgotten.

