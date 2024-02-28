Kristaps Porzingis Stats vs 76ers: What’s Celtics Star’s Record Against Joel Embiid and Co.?

The recent Eastern Conference matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers raised anticipation amongst the viewers. Amidst the excitement surrounding the clash, the spotlight has shifted to the hosts’ center Kristaps Porzingis. His record against Joel Embiid‘s franchise subsequently takes the forefront as the supporters expect the international star to play a key role.

Advertisement

Since coming into the league through the 2015 draft, the Latvia-born has faced the opposition 12 times ahead of the recent game. The majority of these encounters (6) occurred during his time with the New York Knicks before challenging them once while playing for the Dallas Mavericks. As a representative of the Washington Wizards, the 28-year-old went against the 76ers thrice ahead of featuring once for the Celtics.

During this phase, Porzingis averaged 19.5 points per game, 8.4 rebounds per game, 1.8 assists per game, 0.9 steals per game, and 2.4 blocks per game. The 7ft 2″ star remarkably averaged a field goal percentage of 47.9% while facing the 76ers during his NBA career. Yet, his shooting form from behind the arc suffered to a certain extent as the versatile big man shot 34.7% from behind the 3-point line.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the Celtics star registered four career double-doubles against the 76ers throughout this period. Two of those happened during his time with the Knicks before the 2018 All-Star repeated the feat while representing the Dallas Mavericks.

Evidently, the international star has always maintained an impressive track record against the 76ers. This has continued even during their latest matchup as Porzingis has recorded his 5th career double-double against the Eastern Conference giants. The momentum has certainly favored the Celtics center as the franchise aims to enter the postseason with the odds being on their side.

How has Kristaps Porzingis played this season?

His inclusion to the Celtics roster ahead of the current campaign undoubtedly raised question marks over his adaptation. Despite the concerns, the Latvian international has defied the odds to average career-best digits in several parameters. Registering 20.1 points per game, 6.8 rebounds per game, 1.9 blocks per game, and 2 assists per game, the center has silenced the critics at this point.

His presence consequently has extended the dominance of the organization in the NBA as they remain on a 46-12 run this season. The superstar though has credited the front office for the remarkable form, stating, “We have to give all the credit to our front office for putting this kinda team together. When the opportunity presented, for me at least, I said, ‘This is gonna work 100 percent”.

Advertisement

The combination of humility and confidence has turned him into a lethal on-court weapon for the newest recruiters. Simultaneously, it has aided in winning the trust of the city of Boston. The supporters certainly rely on him to help end the championship drought as the team has got all the elements to secure the title this season.