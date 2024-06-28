Kyle Filipowski’s Mother Becky Accuses Caitlin Hutchinson Of Plotting To Get Married To Her Son

The Utah Jazz drafted Kyle Filipowski with the 32nd pick of the 2024 NBA draft. While it was an auspicious move to see the Duke product get drafted, Kyle Filipowski and his girlfriend Caitlin Hutchinson have been a hot topic in the news lately. Kyle’s mother and brother make some serious accusations against her and claim that she groomed the Jazz center.

Kyle Filipowski has been engaged to his girlfriend Caitlin Hutchison for quite some time. But what seems alarming is the fact that Kyle’s mother and brother have been revealing how Caitlin groomed Filipowski into Mormon culture and even went on to cut him off from his family.

“You are opening a two year issue.. and she is 28 with an endgame 3 years ago to have a diamond ring on her hand when Kyle left Duke. HE WAS STILL IN HS.”

Kyle Filipowski’s mother Becky revealed how Caitlin’s endgame is to get married to her son. What is even more worrisome is the fact that Kyle was still in High School when Caitlin plotted this plan.

That is not all, as Kyle Filipowski’s eldest brother, Daniel, made some big revelations on X as well.

“I’m Kyle’s oldest brother. You all don’t have a clue of the extent of the story that has to do with his girlfriend. There’s a story that has been pushed under the table for nearly two years now.”

It has been reported that Caitlin Hutchison was the babysitter of Kyle Filipowski when he was just 15 years of age, when she was already a college graduate. Now that Filipowski has been drafted by the Utah Jazz, new details about Caitlin’s relationship with the Jazz rookie are coming forward.

As per the X post, “Duke students claim she (Caitlin) had a tight leash on Kyle during his time at school where coaching staff KNEW of relationship and tried to keep lid closed.”

Amid all the drama and allegations, Caitlin Hutchison has limited the amount of comments on her Instagram that feature Kyle in almost every picture.

Now that Kyle Filipowski has been drafted by the Jazz, his close friends and family are hoping that more information about their relationship will come to light. If the allegations against Caitlin Hutchinson are true, the league will have to make it their top priority to ensure that Filipowski gets the help he needs.