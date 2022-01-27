“Ladies and gentleman, Zach LaVine just eliminated Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan!”: Draymond Green calls out the Bulls star for his all-time dunk contest picks

Zach LaVine very confidently picks himself and Vince Carter to be in the top 2 in a dunk contest featuring Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Some of the greatest dunk contests at NBA All-star Weekend in NBA history have also included some of the greatest players to have ever played in the league. Michael Jordan and Dominque Wilkins had a contest for the ages in 1988 which culminated in the ‘87 MVP leaping from the free throw line to seal the deal for himself.

Kobe Bryant, as an 18 year old, won the dunk contest in his rookie season with an unbelievable between the legs dunk. Draymond Green even admits to this moment being his gateway into watching Kobe in the NBA.

Of course, there’s the 2000 dunk ‘contest’ which was merely just Vince Carter showing off his vertical versatility. The 2016 edition was perhaps the greatest in the past 20 years with Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon going 50 for 50 round in and round out.

While on Draymond Green’s podcast, the Warriors star questioned LaVine of what would happen if Michael Jordan, himself, Kobe Bryant, and Vince Carter all participated in a dunk contest in their primes.

Zach LaVine on going up against Michael Jordan and company.

The Chicago Bulls superstar was extremely confident in that he would absolutely beat Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in a Slam Dunk Contest, with him and Vince Carter in the top 2.

“MJ is going to get the biggest fan reaction, Vince is gonna come with the most creative. It’s going to be a toss up, I don’t wanna put myself against them but I think it would be me and Vince in the final. I think Vince might take me,” said LaVine.

This prompted Dray to say, “Ladies and gentleman, Zach LaVine eliminated Michael Jordan and Kobe. Let that marinate for a bit.”

There is absolutely no wrong answer here as all 4 of these historic dunkers would be able to take the cake on any given day. It’s going to be a lot of 50s popping up on the scoreboard if this hypothetical could have ever become a reality.