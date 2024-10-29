LeBron James 10 Point Streak: How The Lakers Star’s 1226 Consecutive Game Streak Nearly Ended Against The Suns

Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to a play during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

LeBron James has been the face of longevity in North American professional sports for years on end now. A testament to this longevity is perhaps his most underrated achievement of having 1225 consecutive games of scoring 10 points ahead of tonight’s bout against the Suns. This streak of his nearly ended tonight for ‘The King’.

James has become quite the passive player in his late 30s and understandably so. While he has the capability to take games over as he did against the Kings, going 6-6 from the field in the start of the fourth and scoring 16 points straight, this is not all too common for him any longer.

In an attempt to stay his passive self, James found himself out of rhythm for the entirety of his night against Phoenix. He shot an abysmal 3-14 the field and finished the game with just 11 points to keep his streak alive. To add insult to injury, the game was a close one and needed him to find his touch around the rim.

Luckily for James, he hit a timely 3 at the 1:58 mark of the 4th quarter to go from 7 points to 10 points. He would fill the stat sheet in other aspects however, grabbing 8 rebounds and dishing out 5 assists.

LEBRON JAMES 3!!!!! DOUBLE-DIGIT STREAK STAYS ALIVE!! pic.twitter.com/7saZxfWxHo — Oh Yes He Did (@OhYesHeDid24) October 29, 2024

An impressive achievement, his streak of 10+ points in a game is higher than some NBA Hall of Famers’ entire career games played. Shaquille O’Neal played in 1207 games, Kobe Bryant in 1198, Michael Jordan 1072, and the list goes on.

While the streak is still up and running at 1226, James has a total of 1487 games played with 10+ points. This means in the 1495 total games played in his career, he’s missed the double digit mark a mere 8 times.

The last time LeBron scored under 10 points in his career was nearly 18 years ago on January 5th, 2007 against the Milwaukee Bucks. He would score 8 points on 3-13 shooting from the field and surprisingly, the Cavaliers would end up winning the game 95-86.