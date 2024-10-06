LeBron James Brings Up “Adjustment Period” for Son Bronny After 2-Point Preseason Debut

Bronny James has received a lot of scrutiny after his subpar 2-point showing in the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Therefore, LeBron James was asked to comment on his new teammate’s first look at the NBA level.

The King backed the youngster by claiming that Bronny needs to go through an adjustment period to get used to NBA basketball. Therefore, his debut is not that concerning for the team.

“For him, it’s obviously an adjustment,” LeBron told reporters.

The level is very different at each rank – middle school, high school, college, and then the NBA. Therefore, LBJ stressed the need for Bronny to go through that natural adjustment period. Increasing his reps in the gym and on the floor will allow the 19-year-old to adapt to the league quickly.

The Lakers superstar also reminded the reporters that his son had to miss 1/3rd of his lone college season due to his heart condition. Therefore, the former USC guard will require time to show up prepared.

“It’s up to us as veterans and the guys out here to try to help him and help Dalton [Knecht], help all the young guys [get up to speed],” Bron added.

LeBron also dished out feedback to Bronny after his lackluster performance. While the rook preferred not to share the details of this post-game talk with the 39-year-old, Lakers Nation will hope that it has a positive impact on his game and confidence.

Bronny on the feedback he received from LeBron

LeBron has historically been extremely involved in the development of the rookies in his teams. Austin Reaves is one of the most prominent examples, who has witnessed a huge improvement in his game due to James’ mentorship.

Understandably, Bronny will receive similar attention from the four-time champ. However, James Jr. decided not to reveal his father’s feedback after the 107-124 loss against the Timberwolves.

“Yeah, there was some stuff we talked about. I would rather not go into detail, but just support and ‘keep working hard, keep being confident in yourself’. Stuff like that,” Bronny said.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer probably encouraged his son to be motivated by the positive takeaways from the 16 minutes spent on the floor. Bronny can be encouraged by his defensive contributions (three blocks) and use it as inspiration to improve his production in the upcoming game against the Phoenix Suns.