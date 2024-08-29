LeBron James Certain He’d Get an Olympic Medal in Break Dancing and Long Jump With 8 Months Prep

nited States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) and guard LeBron James (6) and guard Kevin Durant (7) celebrate with their gold medals on the podium after defeating France in the men’s basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James hasn’t officially called it a day on his Olympic career in basketball. However, it’s safe to presume that the Lakers superstar won’t return in 2028 after Team USA’s fairytale run at the 2024 Paris Olympics, culminating with his third gold medal win. However, he’s confident he could participate in another sport.

On the latest episode of The Shop, host Paul Rivera asked James if there’s a discipline in the Olympics besides basketball that he thinks he can not only participate in but excel at. The four-time Olympian responded,

“There’s zero competition that I compete in without preparation. But maybe I think the long jump, I think I could do the long jump or the high jump if you give me some time. I need about six months, eight months… Or break dancing.”

James backed his response by showing off a few moves. Since the question was about excelling in another sport and not simply participating, the veteran forward said that he’s a “podium guy.”

He claimed that if he participated in an event after eight months of practice, he would win a bronze medal at worst. It’s a lofty claim, given he has never competed in an official event. However, he does have some experience indulging in a dance battle.

LeBron’s experience in dance competitions

The Lakers superstar has shown in years gone by that he has moves that he can break out at any given moment. He’s always up for a competition and doesn’t back down from a challenge on the court, even if it has nothing to do with basketball.

During the 2007 All-Star Game, James competed in a hilarious dance-off against his Eastern Conference teammates Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard. The four-time MVP held his own in the battle with some smooth moves. However, the center was the clear winner of the dance-off.

James has had 16 years to practice and refine his dance moves. He could’ve trained for another four to win a gold medal in breakdancing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Unfortunately, the three-time Olympic gold medalist won’t be able to add a fourth to his collection through breakdancing.

The International Olympic Committee had announced before the 2024 Paris Olympics that breaking, popularly known as breakdancing, won’t be an event in the 2028 edition of the Summer Games. Perhaps James can try his luck in the high jump or long jump.