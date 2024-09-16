LeBron James Cheers on Son Bryce as Sierra Canyon Registers 22-Point Win Over NBA Academy

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ younger son Bryce just put on a show against the NBA Academy. Bryce and his Sierra Canyon team obliterated some young prospects who were touted as tomorrow’s stars. The King could not help but hype up his son as they registered a commanding 22-point win.

The 6’6 guard reportedly did a little bit of everything in his win over the NBA Academy. The IG page of Ballislife uploaded a clip from the game that highlighted Bryce’s performance throughout the matchup.

The page captioned the post, “Bryce James did a little bit of everything in Sierra Canyon’s 22-point win against NBA Academy .”

And like any proud father, LeBron highlighted his son’s amazing performance on his Instagram account. James shared the Ballislife post as well as an update from SportsCenterNext on his IG Stories.

Bron captioned it, “Keep stacking days Young @_justbryce !! #JamesGang.”

The first clip shows Bryce knocking down a couple of threes from various spots on the floor. Apart from draining threes, Bryce threw down a double-handed slam, recorded a block, and an assist to his teammate off the backboard as well.

The post by SportsCenterNext had most of the same highlights but from various angles. SportsCenter captioned the post, “Bryce James ready for the season to start .”

James’ performance drew a lot of reactions from fans in the comments section. And it is quite clear that basketball fanatics cannot wait to see Bryce in action this upcoming season.

Bryce reportedly has offers from different colleges and institutes. And if the 17-year-old continues to perform at this level, the amount of offers is bound to leap with more and more colleges interested in recruiting him.