LeBron James Got By Solely Off His Athletism Because Bronny Doesn’t Know ‘Basic Principles’ Says Kwame Brown

Last Sunday, Bronny and LeBron James made their highly-anticipated debut as teammates in the Lakers’ 118-114 loss to the Suns. While it was an inconsequential game, watching the father-son duo on the court together was surreal. While most fans, analysts, and former and current players were elated, Kwame Brown was less than impressed due to the rookie’s underwhelming performance.

On his YouTube channel Kwame Brown Bust Life, the former Lakers star had some choice words for Bronny’s scoreless, four-turnover outing in Phoenix. He claimed that the former USC star lacked understanding of the game, which left him astonished. He also attacked LeBron, saying,

“[Bronny’s performance] was horrendous, like I just don’t understand. He has a father who’s arguably the best players to play the game but it shows he just got by on his athleticism, because his son doesn’t know the basic principles.”

Contrary to Brown’s claims, the four-time MVP is revered for his basketball IQ and lauded for his all-around abilities. LeBron’s otherworldly athleticism has helped him massively. However, it’s difficult to have a successful career solely off it, as the former center is well aware.

The retired star was coveted for his physical tools but couldn’t use them to be impactful on the court. The former first-overall pick’s career was so underwhelming that he is widely regarded as one of the biggest busts in NBA history.

As for Bronny, the 20-year-old was the 55th pick in the draft but has been under more scrutiny than first-overall pick Zaccharie Risacher. The young guard won’t be part of the Lakers’ rotation and will learn the ropes from the sidelines. The team picked him knowing he’s a raw prospect who’d need a year or two to become a key player.

While the hype around Bronny is understandable, the expectations and criticism of the rookie have been blown out of proportion.