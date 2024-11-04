LeBron James Has “Sleep” Front And Center When Establishing His Recovery Methods

Nov 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gestures to a teammate during the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The fact that LeBron James has managed to play 22 seasons in the NBA without a single long-term injury is admirable. Yes, sometimes injuries are down to luck, but LeBron has ensured throughout his career that he makes his own luck. The King reportedly spends $1.5 million on an intensive “bio-hacking routine” that ensures he can play at an elite level for as long as possible.

Netflix’s ‘Starting 5′ docuseries allowed fans a deeper look into James’ life, and what stood out the most was how meticulous he was with his self-care routine. Apart from the obvious care taken in his food consumption and muscle recovery, Bron revealed that sleep was the most important facet of his recovery. It helps him overcome the fatigue his body experiences from exercise and games.

“Sleep is the best recovery you can have. It’s basically the equivalent to you putting your phone on the charger when you go to bed. Am I able to do it every single night? Of course not. But if you try to get the most sleep that you can get, it’s the only way you’re gonna get back to a 100%.”

His most important recovery pillar: sleep Sleep is crucial for LeBron's recovery. He’s well aware of this and aims for 12 hours of sleep each night. He typically takes naps several times a day—on flights or between training sessions. When it comes to his sleep environment ↓ pic.twitter.com/tMCIwVyQhP — Ben Smith (@bensmithlive) November 3, 2024

As James mentioned, he isn’t able to get his desired sleep hours every night, so he covers up for it by finding time to nap between other important things. On the plane, before a game, James ensures that his body has the necessary amount of rest that it needs to completely recover and keep him in optimal shape.

LeBron’s bio-hacking routine

James doesn’t play around when it comes to recovery. A $1.5 million annual routine goes into his care and upkeep. After Netflix gave us a firsthand look at it, we can see just why LeBron is still at the top of his game, nearing his 40th birthday.

He plans his diet very carefully, making sure to eat an all-organic meal. That means essentially cutting out artificial sugars, drinks, and fried food. He loads up on carbs and takes proper care of his hydration to ensure he doesn’t get plagued by cramps.

Cut out sugar, go heavy on carbs and hydration for performance. • Breakfast: Egg white omelet with smoked salmon + gluten-free pancakes with berries • Lunch: Whole wheat pasta, salmon, and vegetables • Dinner: Chicken parm with a rocket salad + a glass of Cabernet pic.twitter.com/JmuWDHeXBX — Ben Smith (@bensmithlive) November 3, 2024

Obviously, to maintain his muscular physique, James spends hours in the gym. Apart from his on-court drills to work on his game, James works on exercises that engage multiple muscle groups at the same time, like deadlifts and squats.

Most of LeBron’s expenditure is focused on his recovery. He utilizes state-of-the-art methods to ensure his body can relax after strenuous workout sessions. Ice baths, hyperbaric chambers, cryotherapy and other methods are all utilized in close collaboration with experts to ensure he doesn’t damage his body in the process.

He also utilises the power of: • Soft tissue work

• Red-light therapy

• Compression boots

• Hot-cold contrast baths And it's not surprising. Being elite requires elite methods. pic.twitter.com/Z1GNghksas — Ben Smith (@bensmithlive) November 3, 2024

It’s no surprise that James can break records every year in the NBA. With the way he takes care of his body and how he still plays, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the 39-year-old stays in the league for a few more years.