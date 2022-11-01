"LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant...They're All the Same": Tyronn Lue Lists Similarities Between the Three Greats

Oct 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue looks on from the bench in the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The GOAT debate has raged on for years now, with many players being thrown into the conversation. Superstars like Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Magic Johnson have all been named.

However, the three most talked about players in this debate are undoubtedly LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant. All three men, at some point in time, have been called The GOAT.

As such, debaters have always tried to focus on the differences that make each one the best. Well, Tyronn Lue has no interest in that, and would much rather focus on their similarities.

Tyronn Lue believes that the greatness of LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant comes from their work ethic

Well, why are these three men considered greats? According to Tyronn Lue, who had the pleasure of working with all three of them, it comes down to two things, their competitiveness and their work ethic.

“Just seeing those two, and the way they worked, and how they grinded, and then, like you said, getting LeBron, those three guys, they all the same. Want to win, whatever it takes to win, but their work ethic. You come to the gym, you come in two hours early, and they already finished the workout. They sweating. They’re done.”

Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James. 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/JnMcjblh4E — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) December 30, 2015

There is no better way to put it. The Mamba, The King, and His Airness have loads of work ethic, and it is what has made them great.

King James plans on solidifying himself as the greatest this season

The Lakers have had a poor start to the season. However, that hasn’t changed LeBron’s plan to finally ascend the throne as the GOAT of the NBA. As things stand, had is on course to become the all-time leading scorer in the league.

NBA All-Time Scoring List: 1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

2. LeBron James pic.twitter.com/QBPsTHu38e — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 20, 2022

The King has already surpassed Kobe and MJ in this aspect. Will this make him the greatest? It certainly is debatable.

