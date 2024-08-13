LeBron James Proudly Shares Footage of His Heartfelt Meeting With Son Bryce During the Gold Medal Ceremony

United States guard LeBron James (6) shakes hands with son Bryce James against Serbia in a men’s basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James capped off his incredible international career with his third Olympic gold medal and the tournament MVP award win in Paris. To make it even more special, he had his entire family courtside witness him in action for Team USA for the final time in his glorious career and he was ecstatic about it.

He even shared a wonderful moment with his son Bryce during the post-game interview and shared it on his Instagram stories with the caption “My Twin!” After the medal ceremony, the four-time NBA MVP was talking to NBC when Bryce appeared in the frame and rubbed his palm on LeBron’s head.

The 39-year-old immediately switched his focus on him and the two did their special handshake.

love to see LeBron James showing some love to his 'twin' Bryce Maximus 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/qBvW2JMrVg — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) August 13, 2024

As for him calling Bryce his “twin”, it’s a nod to the similarities in their habits and mannerisms. Recently when Bryce celebrated his 17th birthday, LeBron wrote on Instagram,

“SCREAMING. HAPPY BDAY TO MY TWIN BRYCE MAXIMUS @_justbryce. LOVE YOU YOUNG [King].”

Having enjoyed his Last Dance with Team USA with his family courtside, James will turn his attention to helping his eldest son Bronny acclimatize to life in the NBA. The Lakers picked the young guard 55th overall in the 2024 NBA draft, giving the four-time NBA MVP the unprecedented opportunity of teaming up with his son.

The 39-year-old had made it known years ago that he planned to play until he could play with or against his son in the NBA. With Bronny on the Lakers, James’ wish has come true and it’s only a matter of time before the two share the court and create history.

With one of his sons already his teammate and him having plenty left in the tank, the four-time NBA champion could potentially be thinking about sharing the court with Bryce as well. The 17-year-old guard will be draft-eligible in 2026.

James signed a two-year contract extension with the Lakers before heading to Paris to play in the Olympics. He opted out of his previous contract with the Lakers at the end of the 2023-24 season, seemingly waiting to see where Bronny was headed.

Once the franchise drafted the former USC guard, he committed his future to the team. His two-year extension aligns with Bryce’s draft eligibility, hinting he’s already eyeing a team-up with his younger son.

Sharing the court with one of his sons is already a legendary achievement. Playing with both is beyond anyone, including his, wildest imagination.