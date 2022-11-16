“LeBron James, Redeem Team Over Michael Jordan, Dream Team!”: 6ft 4” Dwyane Wade Raised Eyebrows Choosing Between Olympic Squads

The USA Men’s Basketball Team is without a doubt the most historic and influential outfit in Olympic basketball history. And within USA Basketball, there is a perennial debate: The Dream Team or the Redeem Team?

Both rosters were legendary in their own right and attained iconic status – in extremely different circumstances, however. And it is these differences that have added various nuances to the debate surrounding who has a greater legacy.

Dwyane Wade was a crucial part of the Redeem Team and dominated on the big stage to get them the gold. Having grown up watching the Dream Team, Wade is quite the authority on the greatness associated with both rosters.

And with this being public knowledge, questions directed at picking between the roster are commonplace in interviews. So, who does Wade pick? The team he was part of or the team he idolized growing up?

Who earns Wade’s faith between the Dream Team and the Redeem Team?

In an interview with Jemele Hill, Wade was yet again posed the ever-relevant question regarding his pick between The Dream Team and The Redeem Team. With the help of the crowd, Wade settled on an answer – The Redeem Team.

With a majority of the crowd going with the Redeem Team, Wade got to pick the safer side and also take in the validation that came with it. While giving the Dream Team their flowers as the inspiration to play in the Olympics, Wade elaborated on why he feels the Redeem Team deserves credit.

According to Wade, the political climate in which the Redeem Team thrived deserves mention. With considerable tension and threat to their lives even, Wade mentions the risk taken by each player in being part of the Redeem Team.

Wade also mentions how Team USA had competition and a history of losing, factors that had to be overcome in comparison to the easy path the Dream Team had. The Dream Team was head and shoulders above all opposition, and the opposition lined up to take pictures with them. The Redeem Team had none of that, in Wade’s words.

The former Heat superstar does have a point. The Redeem Team did overcome much more than the Dream Team to succeed.

And when it comes to roster construction, as Wade puts it, both teams had matchup nightmares that make a comparison a tough ask. Who would guard Jordan from the Redeem Team, and who would guard LeBron from the Dream Team, for instance?

So, Wade made his stance clear. With all due respect to the Dream Team, The Redeem Team it is, for the former Heat superstar.

How do the Dream Team and Redeem Team rosters compare against each other?

Both rosters were absolutely star-studded and a comparison is tough, as Wade put it. But one can still try.

Going position by position is one way to look at things. At point guard for the Dream Team were Magic Johnson and John Stockton. For the Redeem Team, the #1 spot was manned by Jason Kidd, Chris Paul, and Deron Williams. While the Redeem Team has more depth, it is tough to get one up on a combination of Magic and Stockton.

Combining the #2 and #3 spots, the Dream Team boasted the likes of Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Clyde Drexler, Scottie Pippen, and Chris Mullin. The Redeem Team on the other hand had Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Tayshaun Prince, Carmelo Anthony, and Michael Redd.

Here, the Redeem Team seems to have the advantage. However, it is in the frontcourt that the Dream Team absolutely blows away the Redeem Team.

The Dream Team had an absolutely star-studded frontcourt with the likes of David Robinson, Patrick Ewing, Karl Malone, Charles Barkley, and Christian Laettner lining up. The Redeem Team on the other hand had a rather slender rotation. Dwight Howard, Chris Bosh, and Carlos Boozer were their only frontcourt options.

Therefore, on paper, it would appear that the Dream Team has the upper hand. It is tough to argue against a roster comprised almost entirely of Hall of Famers. However, as DWade put it, various other factors do give the Redeem Team an edge. A hypothetical battle like no other. Who’s your money on?

