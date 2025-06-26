LeBron James Reveals How Being “Class Clown” Helped His Leadership 5 Years After Being Labelled One by 2x NBA Champion

Aug 29, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates with guard Quinn Cook (28) before playing the Portland Trail Blazers in game five of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena. | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

On the court, LeBron James is a fierce competitor. He’s serious and puts his game face on. Off court, however, he’s always been one to keep the room light, whether it’s on a team plane, the locker room, or simply horsing around during practice sessions. Bron cracks jokes and lifts spirits, and his teammates, over the last two decades, have loved him for that.

Back in 2020, two-time NBA champion Quinn Cook, who was playing for the Los Angeles Lakers at the time, called him the “class clown” of the roster. He described how “The King” would joke around all day, keeping everyone loose, yet always stayed locked in when it was time to compete.

In all fairness, that attitude has worked for LeBron. He’s a four-time NBA champion, with his most recent title coming in 2020 — the same year Cook was his teammate. LeBron has always wanted to win, but he never wanted to walk into a locker room filled with cold air and long faces.

Now, five years later, LeBron himself is reflecting on that label and fully embracing it. On an episode of Mind the Game Podcast, he said, “I was a class clown and a jokester. I mean, I still am today. All my people know…. I love laughing and joking and things of that nature.”

Being the class clown wasn’t only about getting laughs. It gave LeBron a presence. Coaches noticed his energy and charisma early on and encouraged him to bring that to the court. In high school, his coaches recognized that his value extended beyond athleticism. They often pointed to his communication and leadership as his most important traits. “When I started playing sports, some of my little league coaches said, ‘Okay, you need to use that to your advantage…’,” he added.

Even as a teenager, LeBron was calling out plays and reading the floor like someone who had been playing professionally for years. His voice carried, and he used it with intent. Over time, that quality became one of his defining strengths. “I got into high school, and my high school coaches would tell me, like, the best thing about you besides your skill or whatever the case may be is your voice. Being able to call out plays before they happened, call out our sets before they were coming down, being the backline of the defense…”

When Mike Brown took over as the Cavaliers’ head coach during LeBron’s first run in Cleveland, the importance of that vocal leadership became more obvious. LeBron owned the role of floor general. He guided teammates, read situations, and set the tone on both ends of the court.

Still, he later admitted that during his rookie year, he held back. He wasn’t cracking jokes or calling plays like he used to. It was out of respect. Despite the hype, he felt he had to earn his place. Eventually, his personality came through again. Humor helped him build trust, command locker rooms, and earn the kind of influence that few players ever reach. It became a tool that, alongside his talent and work ethic, helped shape the career he continues to build today.