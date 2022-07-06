Chris Webber has no regard for “$50 million” man Charles Barkley as he shoves him into the camera

Chris Webber decided not to show Charles Barkley any respect as he threw down a vicious dunk on the “$50 million” man.

Charles Barkley was a menace during his prime. He was among the best players in the NBA and even beat Michael Jordan to an MVP award.

Unfortunately, he never could beat his compatriots to a championship but regardless, he is held in high esteem by almost all of his colleagues.

Barkley was a tour de force on the court. An athletic rebounder and a fearsome post-game player, Barkley was the prototype for the stretch four, before it was a thing.

Despite his small 6’6 frame, he could outrebound players much bigger than him with ease. The only problem with his rather small frame for a power forward was the vulnerability to fast breaks.

Chris Webber has no regard for Charles Barkley, does a wraparound behind-the-back move, and then dunks on him!

Chris Webber was another player who terrified the league during his time. As a no.1 pick, Chris Webber possessed abilities that were never seen before. For a center, he had an innate passing ability and could score at will.

He was fearsome in the fast break and his 6’11 frame was worrisome for defenders. So, what happens when a steamrolling truck faces off against the Round Mound of Rebound?

Chris Webber with the wrap-around dunk on Charles Barkley! (1993) pic.twitter.com/cuh4ChDR1x — ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) July 5, 2022

This, of course! A ferocious dunk where Barkley gets pushed off and shoved, butt first, into the camera! It has become a very popular highlight reel. Getting shared thousands of times.

Barkley wouldn’t want that one floating around. The good news though is Charles had his revenge that year when the Suns swept the Warriors in the 1993-94 season.

