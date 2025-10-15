LeBron James Reveals the One Skill Behind His Success On and Off the Court

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

LeBron James is a lightning rod for debate. Basketball fans continue to pit him against Michael Jordan in the discussion of who is the greatest basketball player of all time. They’ve argued over whether he should have left Cleveland for Miami, or whether his bubble title counts as much as any other. They constantly wonder when he’s going to retire close the book on his superlatively long playing career.

Love him or hate him, there’s no denying that LeBron is great. That greatness has also extended off the court to the business arena, where he’s built an impressive portfolio across many industries. It’s present in his willingness to give back to the community, such as with his I Promise school. And of course it includes his family life, where he and his high school sweetheart Savannah have raised three kids.

It’s a wonder that LeBron can have success in so many different disciplines yet still have the ability to be one of the best basketball players in the world at age 40, something that nobody has ever really done before. On the latest episode of his podcast The Main Thing, he was asked by One Battle After Another Star Teyana Taylor if there was one skill that he’s able to put to use across all his endeavors.

“I think it’s just the process, T. I think fall in love with the process,” he said. “Like I really, really enjoy starting from the ground and working my way up,” he continued.

“Where I am as far as my profession, I started from the ground. Listen, like you were talking, I want to be the best to ever do this s***. But I knew that I can’t get there if I didn’t start from the ground,” explained James.

LeBron brought up his involvement with Lobos Tequila as an example of something where he needed to start from scratch and put in the work to understand how to be great. “Being in love with the process and not the results,” he began before Taylor finished his thought with, “The story and not the glory.”

‘The process’ has taken on a negative connotation due to the continued ineptitude of the Philadelphia 76ers, but LeBron is actually giving good advice here. Too often, people want quick fixes and fast results without actually putting in the work required to achieve them, but if you focus on the details and getting better day by day, the results will follow.

Taylor is living proof of that. As a 15-year-old, she choreographed one of Beyoncé’s music videos. She went on to have a successful singing career herself while also appearing in several movies.

She kept putting in the work and was recently one of the most riveting parts of the incredible One Battle After Another as the incredibly named Perfidea Beverly Hills, a part for which she’ll probably earn an Oscar nomination.

No matter the field you work in, it really is all about the process. Approach things with the right attitude and an openness to improve, and good things will follow, whether you’re an athlete, a businessman, a singer, an actress or something else.