LeBron James Stats vs Nuggets: How Does the Lakers Star Fare Against Nikola Jokic and Co.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena, looking to retain their winning ways against the defending NBA champions. The Nuggets won the final regular season game between the two teams last season before thrashing the Lakers 4-0 in the playoffs. The Lakers are 0-2 against the Nuggets this season and will look to deny them a season series triumph with a win tonight.

Advertisement

The Lakers’ odds of beating the Nuggets depend heavily on their centerpiece LeBron James‘ form. The four-time MVP has scored 65 points in his team’s last two games, leading them to critical wins. James has been exceptional against the Nuggets in his Lakers career. He has played 14 regular season games against Denver as a Laker and has averaged 25.8 points, eight rebounds, and 7.8 assists. The four-time NBA Champion also has three triple-doubles against the Nuggets.

James and the Lakers have met the Nuggets twice in the playoffs since 202o. LA beat Denver 4-1 in the 2020 Western Conference Finals and were on the receiving end of a sweep in last year’s conference championship series. In nine playoff games against the Nuggets, James has averaged 27.3 points, 10 rebounds, 9.4 assists and one steal. He scored 40 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished nine assists in their last meeting in the playoffs.

Advertisement

With the Lakers fighting for a spot in the playoffs, every game is a must-win for James and his team. LA will hope that the four-time Finals MVP brings his playoff form against the Nuggets on Saturday, leading them to a third-straight win, and ending their seven-game losing streak against Denver.

LeBron James’ outstanding campaign

The Lakers are currently 33-28 and sit 10th in the Western Conference standings. However, their poor season cannot be attributed to LeBron James, who’s having another All-NBA-caliber campaign.

The 39-year-old forward is averaging 25.3 points, 7.9 assists, and 7.1 rebounds per game. In his 21st season in the NBA, James is having his best year shooting from beyond the arc. He’s converting 40.8% of his three-point attempts, a career-high for the veteran. James banked 7-of-12 three-point attempts in the Lakers’ 22-point comeback win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

James’ availability has also been exemplary. He has started 53 of the Lakers’ 61 games after playing only 45, 56, and 55 games in the last three campaigns. James’ availability and exceptional form have kept the Lakers’ season afloat. They are 4-4 in eight games without their veteran forward.

The Lakers’ margin of error is minuscule. They’ll have to finish the regular season well to avoid the play-in tournament. James will have to activate ‘playoff mode’ to ensure LA isn’t in a single-game elimination scenario before the playoffs commence.