“Let’s be realistic, you think Stephen Curry could take the beating Michael Jordan took against the Bad Boys Pistons?”: Charles Barkley on 2017 Warriors vs. 98 Bulls

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley addresses Draymond Green’s comments on the 2017 Warriors beating the 98 Chicago Bulls, also if Stephen Curry has overtaken Isiah Thomas.

Having Charles Barkley as a guest is a delight for every talk show host, given the no holds barred approach of the Suns legend. The TNT analyst is not one to mince his words, calling a spade a spade. Despite landing himself in trouble regularly, Chuck continues to drop truth bombs.

Recently, Draymond Green caused a storm on social media, giving his take on the controversial subject of the 2017 Warriors vs. 98 Bulls, which continues to be one of America’s favorite barbershop conversations. The discussion was reignited recently by the Warriors DPOY.

I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) July 25, 2022

It wasn’t surprising to see Green speak in favor of his team. However, there can never be a conclusion to this topic, given the different eras. Nonetheless, it’s always interesting to have an insight from the old school, especially if it’s Charles Barkley, who didn’t seem to agree with the Warriors forward.

During a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, The Chuckster stated how Stephen Curry and co would not be able to take the beating the Michael Jordan-led Bulls suffered at the hands of the Bad Boys Pistons.

Charles Barkley discusses the Warriors-Bulls matchup and Stephen Curry-Isiah Thomas.

Representing the old-school era, Barkley leaned heavily towards the MJ-led Bulls. The veteran power forward emphasized how he never wanted to be the old grumpy man. Nonetheless, Barkley made no qualms stating how the Warriors wouldn’t last in the previous eras.

“Listen, I love what the Warriors do, but them little bodies they got, they wouldn’t last in the 70s and 80s, no disrespect. Let’s be realistic, you know how much I love Steph Curry correct, you think he could take that beating that Michael got against the Bad Boys Pistons. I mean the game was so much more physical.”

Veteran host Dan Patrick would state how Isiah survived in terms of physicality, comparing him to Steph Curry, to which Barkley said the following.

“Isiah Thomas is one of the toughest guys ever played in the NBA, do not compare them two. Isiah Thomas went through the wars, he got hit in the face by Karl Malone and broke his whole face, Isiah Thomas played a totally different game. As Steph as great is, that would have been a great matchup.”

When asked who would he pick between Steph and Isiah, Barkley took an unusual diplomatic route, putting the two legendary PGs on the same table, especially after Curry’s 2022 championship.

Well, Chuck does make some vailed points. At the same time, one cannot deny how skilled the league has become compared to previous eras. Physicality and built are no more the only requirements to be a top-tier player.

