Basketball

“Let’s be realistic, you think Stephen Curry could take the beating Michael Jordan took against the Bad Boys Pistons?”: Charles Barkley on 2017 Warriors vs. 98 Bulls

"Let's be realistic, you think Stephen Curry could take the beating Michael Jordan took against the Bad Boys Pistons?": Charles Barkley on 2017 Warriors vs. 98 Bulls
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"It is going to be great learning for me": Chetan Sakariya on the prospect of playing in KFC T20 Max series in Queensland
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Let's be realistic, you think Stephen Curry could take the beating Michael Jordan took against the Bad Boys Pistons?": Charles Barkley on 2017 Warriors vs. 98 Bulls
“Let’s be realistic, you think Stephen Curry could take the beating Michael Jordan took against the Bad Boys Pistons?”: Charles Barkley on 2017 Warriors vs. 98 Bulls

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley addresses Draymond Green’s comments on the 2017 Warriors beating…