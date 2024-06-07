“Like He About to Play & Drop 40”: Stephen A. Smith’s Fit for Game 1 of the NBA Finals Had NBA Twitter in Splits

Stephen A. Smith was in his element as he arrived at the TD Garden for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks. While the rest of the ESPN crew wore business suits, the veteran analyst was dressed for the occasion, opting for an unconventional outfit. Smith wore a bright lilac suit and shiny black shoes and strutted with confidence to the analysts’ desk in the rafters of the Celtics’ home arena.

Advertisement

Smith’s outfit was inarguably the sharpest among those in attendance to watch the series opener. Some fans on social media were impressed by the analyst’s extravagant outfit, most poked fun at it. Some laughed at his swaggy strut and claimed he was trying to exude confidence with his gait.

ik he be practicing that walk — 6 (@Cursed6ix) June 6, 2024

He think he’s the main character 💀 — pain (@YoloFlame) June 6, 2024

A few fans noted that he was dressed sharper than the Celtics and Mavericks players were and walked into the arena as if he was going to play.

Stephen A Smith pulled up to game 1 like he about to play & drop 40 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uO3NTFoV9X — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 6, 2024

Stephen A walks like he’s about to suit up 😂 — Miami Winners 🎲 (@Miami_Winners) June 6, 2024

Smith is no stranger to showing up to playoff games in incredible outfits. During Game 7 between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden, nobody in the arena looked as dapper as the analyst did in his stellar light-colored suit and sunglasses.

Smith loves dressing up for a massive playoff game as if he’s on the roster of one of the teams. The analyst isn’t bothered by the criticism and enjoys dressing up for a big occasion. Whether fans like or hate him, they can’t deny that he’s a box-office attraction and carries himself like one.

Smith’s lilac suit was enough to send social media into a frenzy, but it’s only Game 1. With at least three more games left in the series and the analyst expected to be present at them all, fans will likely see a few more extravagant outfits from his closet, waiting to be worn.