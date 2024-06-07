mobile app bar

“Like He About to Play & Drop 40”: Stephen A. Smith’s Fit for Game 1 of the NBA Finals Had NBA Twitter in Splits

Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar
Published

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen A. Smith was in his element as he arrived at the TD Garden for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks. While the rest of the ESPN crew wore business suits, the veteran analyst was dressed for the occasion, opting for an unconventional outfit. Smith wore a bright lilac suit and shiny black shoes and strutted with confidence to the analysts’ desk in the rafters of the Celtics’ home arena.

Smith’s outfit was inarguably the sharpest among those in attendance to watch the series opener. Some fans on social media were impressed by the analyst’s extravagant outfit, most poked fun at it. Some laughed at his swaggy strut and claimed he was trying to exude confidence with his gait.

A few fans noted that he was dressed sharper than the Celtics and Mavericks players were and walked into the arena as if he was going to play.

Smith is no stranger to showing up to playoff games in incredible outfits. During Game 7 between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden, nobody in the arena looked as dapper as the analyst did in his stellar light-colored suit and sunglasses.

Smith loves dressing up for a massive playoff game as if he’s on the roster of one of the teams. The analyst isn’t bothered by the criticism and enjoys dressing up for a big occasion. Whether fans like or hate him, they can’t deny that he’s a box-office attraction and carries himself like one.

Smith’s lilac suit was enough to send social media into a frenzy, but it’s only Game 1. With at least three more games left in the series and the analyst expected to be present at them all, fans will likely see a few more extravagant outfits from his closet, waiting to be worn.

Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar

Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar

Jay Lokegaonkar is a basketball journalist who has been following the sports as a fan 2005. He has worked in a slew of roles covering the NBA, including writer, editor, content manager, social media manager, and head of content since 2018. However, his primary passion is writing about the NBA. Especially throwback stories about the league's iconic players and franchises. Revisiting incredible tales and bringing scarcely believable stories to readers are one his main interests as a writer.

