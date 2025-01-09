mobile app bar

List Of NBA Players and Coaches Affected by Los Angeles Wild Fire Featuring Kawhi Leonard

Raahib Singh
Published

Image Credits: USA Today Sports and X

Three deadly wildfires are raging in the Southern part of California. Nearly 30,000 acres remain burning as of Thursday morning. Over 130,000 people have been evacuated or have been given the order to prepare for an evacuation. Just like everyone else, athletes and coaches have been affected by the same as well. Kawhi Leonard had to fly back from Denver because of the wildfire.

There have been multiple personalities affected by the fires so far, including three NBA players and coaches.

1) Kawhi Leonard

The Los Angeles Clippers star had just made a return from his lengthy injury rehab when he had to cut short his trip to Denver. Leonard had to rush back to Los Angeles to his family to take care of them during this horrific time.

Tyronn Lue spoke about Kawhi’s absence while informing Kawhi’s family is safe.

“That’s the most important thing, family, friends and loved ones… He went back, checked on his family and kids and making sure they’re well. He got back and they’re doing OK. Just happy and thankful for that.”

2) Steve Kerr

While Steve Kerr resides in San Francisco for his coaching job with the Warriors, his familial home was still in Los Angeles. Their house in Pacific Palisades, where Kerr’s mother, Ann Kerr resided was ‘tragically burned’ in the fire. She had to evacuate the property on Tuesday and is residing with friends currently.

Kerr spoke about the same after the Warriors’ loss to the Heat on Tuesday.

“I want to send my thoughts and condolences to everybody in Los Angeles dealing with the fires. My mom lives in Pacific Palisades. She had to evacuate.”

He continued and spoke about how basketball becomes secondary at times like this.

“Everything I’m seeing and reading is just terrifying what’s happening down there. So just want to send thoughts to everyone who’s going through the devastation of the fire. Obviously, the game is secondary to that and to many things in life. Perspective is important.”

3) JJ Redick

JJ Redick and his family were also among those who were affected by the wildfire in Pacific Palisades. Redick spoke about the situation ahead of the Lakers’ contest vs the Mavericks on Tuesday.

“I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Palisades right now,” Redick said.

Redick sent his thoughts and prayers to everyone, hoping for their safety during this difficult time.

“That’s where I live. Our family, my wife’s family, my wife’s twin sister, they’ve evacuated. I know a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family. From the sound of things, with the winds coming (Tuesday night), I know a lot of people are scared. So I just want to acknowledge that. Thoughts and prayers for sure, and hope everybody stays safe.”

So far no NBA games have been cancelled due to the wildfire. The NBA is keeping a close eye on the situation and will take a conscious call on the Lakers game against the Hornets tonight.

