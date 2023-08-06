Listed at a Whopping $29,000,000 in 2012, Michael Jordan’s ‘Famous’ Chicago Mansion Remains Unsellable 11 Years Later

Michael Jordan is known to own a lot of luxury given the kind of money he earns. However, it seems that one of the purchases has come to haunt him. His mansion in Highland Park, Illinois has not been sold for over 11 years of being on sale. In 2012, when the house was first put on auction, it was valued at $29,000,000 which might have been the reason why his Airness has not found a customer yet.

Michael Jordan decided on his mansion in Highland Park after winning his first championship with the Chicago Bulls in 1991. He and his then-wife, Juanita Vanoy, purchased the ultra-luxury abode at $2,000,000. Even for that time, they had to pay a hefty price for the home. The mansion has housed all of Jordan’s memories, the wins, and losses he has suffered over the years.

Michael Jordan still unable to sell his mansion in Highland Park

Michael Jordan first put his mansion in Highland Park on auction in 2012. During that time, it was valued at a whopping $29,000,000. It has been eleven years since and his Airness is yet to find a buyer who is willing to take over his shrine.

The mansion contains everything you could ever imagine. It is spread over eight acres of land with a very secure suburb. There is a total of nine bedrooms in the house which is what you would expect. To boast about the 50,000 square foot home, there is also an indoor basketball court where you could expect him to have practiced. Take a look at the tweet by JordanDepot below to see the house.

That said, with the tag ‘Michael Jordan’s house’ on the mansion, the market size is scanty. There are very few buyers who are expecting to buy such an ultra-luxury property which would require immense maintenance. Also, no one would be eager to spend a huge sum of money to advertise the property.

11 years have passed since then and no suitable buyer has come forth. Although the market is improving, Jordan has decided to lower the value of the property to $14,900,000 to attract buyers. That is nearly half of what the mansion was initially valued at. Will ‘his Airness’ finally be able to clutch it this time?

Michael Jordan sold the team but not his house

In the month of June, Michael Jordan decided to pass on the ownership of the Charlotte Hornets. He sold his majority stake in the team at $3,000,000,000. As a part of the transaction, he now holds only a minority ownership of the team.

During his time as the owner, the Charlotte Hornets had a losing record in 13 seasons. They only made the playoffs twice and got knocked out in just the first round. Jordan was always criticized for his decision with the Hornets. He finally decided to pull the plug and enjoy the team’s progress as a fan.

Despite his unsuccessful tenure with the Hornets, he was able to sell his stake awfully quickly. On the other end, he has failed to sell his property in 11 years. Admittedly, it does not seem like his Airness will be able to close the property anytime soon.