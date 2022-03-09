“Look from James Harden’s perspective, Kyrie Irving’s not playing, I’m out injured”: Kevin Durant firmly believes he could have said nothing to stop the Beard from leaving the Nets

Nets’ Kevin Durant talks about James Harden leaving to join the Sixers, doesn’t blame him for chasing a championship

The Brooklyn Nets made their way to Charlotte tonight, to take on the Hornets. After losing two games in a row, despite having Kevin Durant back from injury, the Nets were looking for redemption. The Nets were just half a game ahead of the Hornets before the game, and losing tonight meant giving up the 8th spot.

Kyrie Irving knew what was on line, and showed up prepared for the occasion. He dropped a season-high 50 points over the Hornets.

Kyrie Irving tonight 🔥 50 PTS

15-19 FG

9-12 3PT

6 AST pic.twitter.com/pQTYGBBQid — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 9, 2022

Also Read: “Brooklyn Nets have been the worst team in the NBA for more than a month”: Kevin Durant and Co are tied with Houston Rockets for the worst record in last 20 games

Kevin Durant took a secondary role tonight, letting Kyrie do his thing. KD ended the game with 14 points and 7 assists. Andre Drummond went for 20 points and 14 rebounds. After the game, Durant sat down with the media, where he discussed quite a few things.

Kevin Durant discusses James Harden’s departure from the Nets

It has now been almost a month since James Harden forced his way out of Brooklyn and joined the Sixers. The Nets are headed to Philadelphia to face the Sixers for the first time since the trade. Ahead of the matchup, reporters tonight asked if there was anything the Nets could have done to keep James Harden in Brooklyn.

Kevin Durant answered the same, and decided to be brutally honest about the same.

“From his perspective, Ky’s not playing and I’m injured. He hasn’t won a championship before…it is what it is.” Kevin Durant on if they could have done anything different to keep James Harden in Brooklyn (via @BrooklynNets) pic.twitter.com/Xvmppnk0rN — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 9, 2022

From KD’s answer, it sounds like there is no bad blood amidst the two. Durant understands the desire to win, and he respects Harden’s decision.

Also Read: “Forget logo Lillard, Ja ‘the logo’ Morant is here”: NBA Twitter is hyped as Grizzlies All-Star stuffs it from distance in a dominating performance against the Pelicans

Since Harden’s departure, the Nets are 4-8 in their 12 games. On the other hand, the Sixers are 8-2 in their 10 games, and are 5-0 when Harden plays.