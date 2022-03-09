Basketball

“Look from James Harden’s perspective, Kyrie Irving’s not playing, I’m out injured”: Kevin Durant firmly believes he could have said nothing to stop the Beard from leaving the Nets

"Look from James Harden's perspective, Kyrie Irving's not playing, I'm out injured": Kevin Durant firmly believes he could have said nothing to stop the Beard from leaving the Nets
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"No, I'm not nervous, It's basketball and we got championship aspirations": James Harden on hosting former teammates Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Philadelphia
Next Article
"Our intel from Karachi and Lahore is that a second spinner is probably the way to go": Pat Cummins hints about playing Mitchell Swepson in the Karachi test
NBA Latest Post
"Ben Simmons makes $40 million a year, surely he can handle boos for a couple of hours": Kevin Durant suggests hysterical math that his new teammate should think of to cope with the Philly fans
“Ben Simmons makes $40 million a year, surely he can handle boos for a couple of hours”: Kevin Durant suggests hysterical math that his new teammate should think of to cope with the Philly fans

Kevin Durant thinks Ben Simmons earns enough money through his contract with Philly, to handle…