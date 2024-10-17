Looking Back at the Costliest WNBA Championship Ring Ever

The New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx are competing in a fierce battle during the 2024 WNBA Finals. These athletes are vying hard to get their hands on the precious WNBA championship. While the championship trophy remains in a team’s home stadium, there’s always something more personal that players get to commemorate their win. Championship Rings are a huge part of the sport, and a ring ceremony is something fans and players of the winning franchise eagerly look forward to.

On that note, here is a look at the costliest championship ring in WNBA history.

The Las Vegas Aces’ 2022 championship rings are the most expensive in WNBA history. Popular ring designer Jason Arasheben, who is better known as Jason of Beverly Hills, crafted them. The Aces’ championship rings contained 561 diamonds, 507 of which were white and 54 black. The 11-karat diamonds were set in white gold and exuded a glittery whitish look.

Each ring contains the surname of the athlete, their position, and their jersey number on one side, and an engraving of the 2022 championship trophy, with Las Vegas Aces written on the top and WNBA at the bottom, on the other side.

On May 28, 2023, Jason took to his official Instagram handle and labeled these rings as the costliest in WNBA history.

Attaching a high-quality video of the ring, he wrote, “Introducing the 2022 WNBA Championship RIng. The most expensive championship ring in women’s sports history. Finally a women’s championship ring that rivals that of their male counterparts. Thank you @lvaces and Mr. Davis[Aces owner] for trusting us with this special project.”

While the exact cost of this WNBA ring is unknown, a pawn website lists one of the rings at a whopping $20,000. The cost is not surprising, since Jason is known for crafting nearly every major sports ring since 2009.

He designed the 2009, 2010, and 2020 championship rings for the LA Lakers. He also made rings for each NBA championship since 2020 and was responsible for crafting rings during each of the Golden State Warriors championships. However, having availed his services once, the Las Vegas Aces looked in a different direction for their 2023 championship rings.

The 2023 Aces championship rings exuded a distinct look

Memorabilia manufacturer Jostens designed the 2023 championship rings. Unlike the 2022 rings, these rings had a shade of red, which aligns with the Aces’ color scheme.

While most of the Aces logo on the ring is still made up of black and white diamonds, rubies fill up the red parts. Like the previous rings, these rings also had the athlete’s surname, their position, and their jersey number on one side.

On the other side, the words “Back to Back” denoted the Aces’ second championship in a row, and like the previous rings, it also had the WNBA logo and the year of the championship (2023) engraved on it.

Meanwhile, the inner part of the ring had “Aces vs Everybody” written on it. Why those words exactly? Well, the Vegas team became the first to repeat titles for more than 20 years, and their journey was documented in a YouTube documentary. The title of the documentary? Aces v Everybody.

After the Liberty eliminated the Aces in the semifinals this year, there will be no three-peat in the WNBA this season. The two teams remaining hence have the chance to provide the world with a new ring design.

The Lynx’s bluish colors can make for an alluring setup, whereas the Liberty’s greenish tinge also opens up new avenues of creativity. It will be interesting to see who will be entrusted to design the 2024 WNBA championship rings.

These rings could become the most expensive ever considering the recent surge in league’s popularity.