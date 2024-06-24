“Looks Like a Substitute Teacher:” Tracy McGrady Had a Hilarious Reaction to Manu Ginobili’s 2005 All-Star Photoshoot

Tracy McGrady was one of the most prolific stars of the early 2000s. The Houston legend made 7 All-Star appearances during the same decade, even going head-to-head with the Goats of the game. Recently McGrady took to his Instagram to react to player fits from the 2005 All-Star Photoshoot. He even gave out a vibe check to each player as he went down memory lane.

McGrady started by grading a young LeBron, who was making his debut All-Star appearance. King James donned a simple outfit that seemed to be era-appropriate for McGrady. The two-time scoring champion even commented that,

“LeBron with the Nike t-shirt on and what looks like he got on some jumbo jeans. For this era, I don’t see anything wrong with this fit.”

Next in line was McGrady’s long-time rival Kobe Bryant. Again the 45-year-old gave Bryant a passing grade, mentioning how Bryant got the basics down right and even added that all things considered, the outfit wasn’t “that bad”.

McGrady’s last passing grade went to his former Rockets teammate Yao Ming. The 7’6 center’s casual fit seemed to impress McGrady as he gave his approval to Ming’s all-white Reebok jumpsuit.

But Manu Ginobili’s fit seemed to be doomed from the get, as McGrady broke into a laugh when he saw the Argentines get up for the 2005 All-Star photoshoot. Commenting on Ginobili’s look, the former Houston guard hilariously observed,

“Manu looks like a substitute teacher right here. Or he looks like he is part of a boy band or something.”

While Ginobili might not get McGrady’s praise in the fashion department, Tim Duncan thought his Argentine teammate looked more than alright, to him he looked like a Rockstar.

Tim Duncan jokes around with Ginobili at the 2005 All-Star game

Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili won four championships together and formed a core part of Greg Popovich’s Spurs dynasty. But even with his great on-court showings, Ginobili only made two All-Star games, and the 2005 Game was his first. Looking back, Ginobili’s outfit is making more and more sense now. Considering he was a foreign player and was making his first All-Star game, Ginobili was clueless about what to expect. Ginobili might have felt out of place initially, but Duncan made sure that his Argentine brother felt at home during his first All-Star game.

Duncan and Ginobili could be seen joking around and hanging out together throughout the weekend. The duo’s off-court chemistry even caught the attention of media, who captured a hilarious interaction between the duo, that just got reposted to NBA.com.

In the clip, the duo can be seen lacing up together for the All-Star game. Ginobili who looked comfortable with all those cameras in his face, inspired praise from the elder Duncan, who added that the 25-year-old was a “Rockstar”. Ginobili hilariously added that his look might be off at the moment, mainly due to his hair not being set right. The West would, unfortunately, end up losing the All-Star game 125-115, with Ginobili adding 8 points, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block in a losing effort.