Love For His Family Influenced Mark Cuban’s Decision to Leave Shark Tank

At the beginning of 2024, the Dallas Mavericks’ beloved owner, Mark Cuban, sold his majority share of the team. He also revealed that he would be stepping down from reality TV show Shark Tank after 13 long and fruitful years. The decision to move on from both endeavors wasn’t because of financial reasons, but because of his love for his family.

Cuban appeared on Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley’s The Steam Room Podcast to speak about what he’s been up to this year. Ernie used the opportunity to gain insight into why Cuban decided to leave Shark Tank. The billionaire businessman revealed it boiled down to one thing.

The business owner said that the conflict of interests involved the shooting schedule for Shark Tank and the time he likes to spend with his family. Shooting for the season occurs in June and September. These are both crucial months for the Cuban family for different reasons.

In June, his children are out of school, so the time for family vacations is perfect. Due to them growing in age, their availability isn’t dependent on the instructions given by their parents. He said,

“As your kids are teenagers now, in that age it’s their lives. My wife and I have just got to try to fit into their schedule and Shark Tank always shot in June and September. June is right when they got out of school. When we do family vacations, it would be when Dad’s finished shooting Shark Tank. Now they’re like, ‘No, we’re not waiting anymore.'”

Cuban also went on to say that two of his three children have birthdays in September. In the past, he missed many of them due to shooting, and he doesn’t want to experience that any longer. His priority is spending as much time with his children as possible before they become adults and have to proceed to the next stages of their lives.

Additionally, the show requires Cuban to tap into a very critical state, which is different from his attitude surrounded by his family. The intense demands of the show, coupled with his personal intentions, led to the final push Cuban needed to close the chapter on that part of his career.

Cuban’s love for his family

While others chase money, Cuban roots himself in his love for his family. The billionaire has always kept his children close to his heart. Cuban is the father of three children: two daughters, Alexis (21 years old) and Alyssa (17 years old), and one son, Jake (14 years old).

Mark Cuban’s lovely family. The middle child looks so much her father. pic.twitter.com/RbiibcQm0k — Charlotte Dem (@EPool3801) October 31, 2024

As his daughters continue to grow, Cuban’s time to spend with his children is extremely valuable. He has accomplished tremendous things in his career and if he feels like his time is better spent with his children; he has earned the right to try to make that happen.