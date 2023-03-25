“Loved Putting Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley in PnR”: Karl Malone Revels in ‘Torturing’ HoF Big Men With Pick ’n’ Roll Action

Basketball might seem to be an extremely complex sport for the uninitiated. The technicalities associated with movement, contact, and scoring often make it seem tougher than it appears to be.

For the trained eye though, it might just seem like a repetition of a few basics run and mastered to perfection. One of the most common examples of an action that plays itself out practically every game is the pick-and-roll.

There may be a million variations to a basic pick-and-roll action in today’s game. However, the essence and aim remain to same – to craft a set play involving two players and a screen to make a scoring opportunity.

No duo mastered the art of pick-and-roll offense as efficiently and expertly as John Stockton and Karl Malone. The point guard-power forward duo shall forever be looked back upon as the most devastating pick-and-roll duo of all time, in all likelihood.

While no NBA defender was immune to the effectiveness of their PnRs, Malone, and Stockton particularly liked putting a couple of NBA stars in the middle of their actions. They also happen to be TV’s most popular NBA pundits today – Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley.

Karl Malone revealed Shaq and Chuck as the two favorite guys to have in a pick-and-roll against him and Stockton.

The muscular, scoring arm of the Stockton-Malone PnR machine was as confident as they come. The NBA’s 3rd highest scorer of all time’s decision to call two of his most prominent opponents as easy PnR targets goes to prove the same.

Shaq and Chuck were no slouches on defense. But then again, they weren’t quite feared anchors who could unlock a Jazz PnR either. Barely anyone could, for that matter, in their defense.

Talking to Isiah Thomas who was clearly a fan of the Stockton-Malone PnR is when Malone made his revelation. Calling two of the most feared NBA players of all time, their favorite targets to score on is quite something.

But as Superman might say, “4 championships >>>> a million PnR buckets”. Malone and Stockton may have made it rain on all the NBA superstars of their era, but they couldn’t get over all the hurdles ever and win a championship for Utah.

Malone and Stockton played together for 18 seasons in the NBA for the same franchise.

Drafted one year apart from each other, the duo established themselves as the centerpieces of something new in Utah. While neither were extremely hyped prospects from college, they quickly demonstrated qualities warranting the franchise’s attention.

As Shaq and Chuck clearly experienced, they had a telepathic understanding and mastery over the PnR. This eased the offensive load for both stars and allowed them to dominate.

Eighteen seasons with each other is an incredible tenure as teammates. Something that helped elevate Stockton atop the assist charts in the NBA and Malone to the top 3 of the scoring charts.

They may not have won that elusive ring. But for the most common offensive routine in the league, Malone and Stockton continue to be the blueprint.